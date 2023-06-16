Fallon Sherrock made an MBE in King’s Birthday Honours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fallon Sherrock made an MBE in King’s Birthday Honours

By Press Association
Fallon Sherrock has been made an MBE for her ground-breaking exploits in darts (Steven Paston/PA)
Fallon Sherrock has been made an MBE for her ground-breaking exploits in darts (Steven Paston/PA)

History-making darts player Fallon Sherrock has been made an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours list.

Sherrock, who comes from Milton Keynes, became the first woman to win a match at the PDC World Championship in 2019, beating Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic on her way to the third round at Alexandra Palace, earning the nickname ‘Queen of the Palace’.

Two years later she became the first woman in darts history to reach the quarter-finals of a major tournament as she again beat Suljovic en route to the last eight of the Grand Slam of Darts.

The 28-year-old said on pdc.tv: “To have received this level of recognition for my contribution to the game I love is beyond my wildest dreams. I never considered that I would ever receive such an esteemed honour and I am beyond grateful.

“I have been fortunate to hear of the widespread impact that my success has had in getting more people watching and playing darts, and particularly in inspiring girls and young women to take up darts and other sports. That makes me incredibly proud and excited.

“I am looking forward to visiting Buckingham Palace to receive this honour, which I regard as a reflection of the enormous popularity of darts and as a symbol hope and possibility for aspiring darts players and sportswomen across the country.”

Her ground-breaking exploits have carried on as she won the inaugural Women’s World Matchplay in Blackpool last year and then in March became the first woman to throw a nine-dart finish at a PDC event.

That success at the oche has helped her become a household name, appearing on several TV shows as a celebrity guest.

But her success in the men’s game has come at a cost after she revealed how hard life on the women’s tour had become for her.

Fallon Sherrock became the first woman to win a match at the PDC World Championship
Fallon Sherrock became the first woman to win a match at the PDC World Championship (Tess Derry/PA)

She spoke of being made to feel uncomfortable among her female opponents and receiving “hate”.

In an interview with the PA news agency, she said: “I could be the best person in the world and I still get hate or I could do everything wrong and still get it. I am at a point now where I am like, ‘If you are going to hate me, hate me’.

“I am not going to beat around the bush, I even get it with players now and I genuinely don’t care anymore. I am at a point where I don’t care what anyone does or says to me.”

