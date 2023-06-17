Day two of first Ashes Test: England bid to make early inroads against Australia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Day two of first Ashes Test: England bid to make early inroads against Australia

By Press Association
Joe Root underpinned England’s total with a century (David Davies/PA)
Joe Root underpinned England’s total with a century (David Davies/PA)

England will attempt to make early inroads into Australia’s batting to vindicate Ben Stokes’ bold declaration on day two of what has already been an enthralling first LV= Insurance Test.

Joe Root registered his first Ashes century in eight years, compiling a majestic 118 not out to underpin England’s 393 for eight declared at Edgbaston, where they went at five an over.

Stokes pulled a rabbit from the hat when he waved Root in – the earliest declaration in Ashes history after just 78 overs of the match – but his hopes of sniping a late wicket did not materialise.

The renewal of Stuart Broad’s personal duel with David Warner provided some late theatre, but Australia will resume on 14 without loss on Saturday morning after surviving the challenge.

To walk or not to walk

Zak Crawley, centre, clattered the first ball of the Ashes series for four (David Davies/PA)
Zak Crawley (centre) clattered the first ball of the Ashes series for four (David Davies/PA)

Zak Crawley set the tone at the outset by clubbing Pat Cummins’ first ball for four before welcoming the returning Josh Hazlewood in identical fashion. Crawley continued to silence his detractors in a freewheeling 61 off 73 balls but when he was on 40, he played and seemed to miss a Scott Boland delivery that whizzed past his outside edge. The Australians did not deem it worth an appeal but an UltraEdge replay in the next over showed that the ball had grazed his bat. Crawley’s sheepish smile said it all and but Boland had the last laugh after brushing the opener’s thumb with a rising ball, with Australia this time rewarded for sending the not out decision to the third umpire.

What they said

The former Australia captain played 168 Tests during a glittering career and may have thought he had seen it all but even he was left surprised by Nathan Lyon’s dismissal of Harry Brook for 32. Lyon’s delivery hit Brook’s thigh-pad, looped gently over him and crashed into the stumps. For that brief moment of flight, batter, bowler and wicketkeeper Alex Carey all lost sight of the ball.

Stat’s entertainment

The number of overs Australia bowled before recording a maiden

England went at five an over as Australia bowled just two maidens across the entire innings – one each from Hazlewood and Lyon.

Another century for the Yorkshiremen

Joe Root, left, and Jonny Bairstow recorded another century partnership (Mike Egerton/PA)
Joe Root (left) and Jonny Bairstow recorded another century partnership (Mike Egerton/PA)

Root and Jonny Bairstow’s swashbuckling 121-run partnership for the sixth wicket was their 11th 100-run partnership in Tests. Jack Hobbs and Herbert Sutcliffe top the list among Englishmen with 15 ton-plus stands in the longest format.

Australia’s fielding woes

Australia were uncharacteristically poor in the field. The non-appeal of Crawley was the tip of the iceberg as Brook was dropped on 24 by Travis Head, who spilled when diving forward after running in from deep point. Head’s miserable day continued a couple of overs later when he misfielded on the boundary. Carey, diving full stretch to his right, was unable to cling on when Bairstow on 68 got a thick edge off Hazlewood although the drop was not too costly as the Yorkshireman was out for 78.

Declaration of intent

Stuart Broad, left, had an unexpected chance to bowl late on Friday evening (David Davies/PA)
Stuart Broad (left) had an unexpected chance to bowl late on Friday evening (David Davies/PA)

England’s declaration was the quickest ever in Ashes history. It took the Edgbaston crowd a moment to process what was happening when Root and Ollie Robinson jogged off the field with the score at 391. But once it sunk in that Stokes had called them in, they responded with gusto. The first over of the Australian innings was the loudest Edgbaston had been all day.

