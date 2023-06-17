Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes strike to put England in command of first Ashes Test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes strike to put England in command of first Ashes Test

By Press Association
England’s Stuart Broad celebrates the wicket of David Warner (Mike Egerton/PA).
England’s Stuart Broad celebrates the wicket of David Warner (Mike Egerton/PA).

Stuart Broad took two huge wickets in as many balls and Ben Stokes defied injury concerns to land a crucial blow as England seized control on the second morning of the first Ashes Test.

Having sprung a surprise declaration at 393 for eight on the first evening, England were on the hunt for wickets at Edgbaston and enjoyed a stirring first session as Australia’s much-vaunted top order caved to 78 for three.

Broad, picked here ahead of Mark Wood for his experience and big-game mentality, cracked the game open in the first hour as he renewed his dominance over old rival David Warner and then snapped up the world’s number one batter Marnus Labuschagne with the very next ball.

With the lunch break hoving into view, Stokes banished concerns over his longstanding left knee issues and backed himself to break up a burgeoning stand between opener Usman Khawaja (40no) and Steve Smith.

Smith has a formidable Ashes legacy and scored twin centuries at this ground in the corresponding fixture four years ago, but this time succumbed to the force of Stokes’ will as he was dispatched for 16.

Showing no signs of discomfort, Stokes skidded through the final ball of his second over, nipped it back in off the pitch and beat Smith’s defensive prod to strike him just above the knee-roll.

Stokes flung both arms into the air, bellowing an appeal at Marais Erasmus, who pondered for a few seconds before driving a sold out Birmingham crowd wild by slowly raising his finger.

Smith was quick to signal for DRS, presumably hoping the delivery was set to clear the stumps, but replays merely confirmed his fate as Stokes led rampant celebrations in the middle.

Broad had earlier raised the roof with a brilliant double strike. After half-an-hour of searching, he delivered the breakthrough as Warner attempted to muscle his nemesis through an inviting gap at cover.

But the left-hander got himself in a terrible position, dragging down his stumps via a thick inside edge to fall to Broad for the 15th time in 27 Tests.

Harry Brook
Ben Stokes sprung another surprise by giving Harry Brook an over (Mike Egerton/PA).

Labuschagne has spent a long spell on top of the ICC rankings but banked a golden duck as Broad sent him packing instantly.

The 36-year-old had spoken earlier in the season about developing an outswinger designed with Labuschagne in mind and his plan worked a treat as the ball shaped away, took the outside edge and was brilliantly caught as Jonny Bairstow tumbled one-handed in front of first slip.

Stokes had earlier given a single over to the very occasional seam of Harry Brook, continuing to rip up established protocols, while Moeen Ali threatened with a dangerous spell late in the session.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Craft beer fans soaked in the sun, music and atmosphere at the last day of the Midsummer Beer Happening. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Festivalgoers turn out in Hawaiian shirts for last day of Midsummer Beer Happening
Oldmeldrum Sports and Highland Games 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
In pictures: Thousands celebrate 93rd anniversary of Oldmeldrum Sports and Highland Games
Anti fascists. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Hundreds of campaigners outnumber far right group holding anti-immigration rally in Elgin
Competitors and heavy athletes went head to head at this year's Oldmeldrum Sports and Highland Games as thousands enjoyed themselves in the sun. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
King Charles praises 'fine traditions' in Oldmeldrum as the Sunshine Games make a glorious…
Blue-green algae scum sits on top of a pond.
Visitors warned after blue-green algae found in Fort Augustus loch
Hundreds turn out in protest of anti-immigration rally in Elgin, as well as a strong police presence. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Teenager arrested in connection with assault at anti-immigrant rally in Elgin
Ryan Luckhurst of Inver Ross who completed 6 events at the Highland Rally.
Inver Ross member to compete at RHS
A purple ScotRail train on the Inverness to Aberdeen line.
Inverness train services disrupted by signalling fault
Short-term measures have been taken to ensure public water flows on Skye.
Emergency measures authorised to keep public water supply flowing on Skye
David and Susan Johnstone manage Ballindalloch Home Farm.
Speyside farm to host technical sheep event