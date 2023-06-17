Romeo Beckham signs one-year deal at Brentford B following impressive loan

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brentford B have announced the signing of Romeo Beckham from Inter Miami on a one-year deal following an impressive loan spell.

The 20-year-old son of David Beckham – who is co-owner of Inter Miami – spent the second half of last season on loan with Brentford’s B side but has now put pen to paper on a permanent contract, with the option of a further year.

Beckham helped the Bees lift the Premier League Cup last season and featured 15 times, scoring a late goal against National League side Wealdstone in the Middlesex Senior Cup.

✍ Romeo Beckham has joined #BrentfordB on a permanent contract from Inter Miami 🙌 pic.twitter.com/YFjxc368WE — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) June 17, 2023

Brentford B head coach Neil MacFarlane will be hoping the youngster can continue where he left off in west London.

He told the club website: “We added Romeo to our squad in January and he’s been fantastic for the group.

“He’s had a terrific end to the season in terms of his recent match against Manchester City where he showed what he’s learned during his loan with us.

“We’ve continued to develop him in and out of possession and we look forward to him coming back in good spirits to continue working with him next season.”