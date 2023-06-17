Midfield role my best shot of becoming England regular – Trent Alexander-Arnold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Midfield role my best shot of becoming England regular – Trent Alexander-Arnold

By Press Association
Trent Alexander-Arnold (left) shined in midfield for England against Malta (Nick Potts/PA).
Trent Alexander-Arnold (left) shined in midfield for England against Malta (Nick Potts/PA).

Trent Alexander-Arnold believes becoming Gareth Southgate’s midfield dynamo is his best shot of shining for England.

The Liverpool star excelled in a roaming role in Friday’s 4-0 Euro 2024 qualifying win in Malta.

His stunning first-half strike, the 24-year-old’s second England goal, capped a fine performance as he lined up alongside Jordan Henderson and Declan Rice.

Alexander-Arnold, first played in midfield by Southgate against Andorra in 2021, has also seen his role at Liverpool evolve and feels the position is a strong option with England given the competition at right-back.

He said: “It’s certainly an avenue. One that is clearly being explored and is something the manager wants to explore and I want to explore. It is one that is exciting for the future and who knows?

“For me, I want to make sure I am playing as many England games as possible and that has always been the aim, causing headaches for the manager. I think this is a potential route we can go down that will help me get into the team.

“I think there is definitely potential there. It is just about putting questions into the manager’s mind, knowing that I can play in there and bring qualities to the game that other players can’t. Hopefully causing headaches is what I need to be doing.”

Alexander-Arnold added to Ferdinando Apap’s early own goal, with Harry Kane and Callum Wilson netting penalties to maintain England’s grip at the top of Group C.

He finished the season in a more advanced central role for Liverpool and admits his positional change at Anfield has been tricky.

“There were a lot of questions involved,” he said. “There was me asking questions and absorbing a lot of information about where I needed to be and how I need to play the game.

“There was also me feeling natural in there, feeling like it is something I’ve always done and something I could do regularly. I would say it was definitely a mixture of both.”

England host North Macedonia at Old Trafford on Monday, with Southgate considering using Alexander-Arnold in midfield again.

He has just 19 caps and Southgate knows playing for his nation has not been straightforward for him.

England manager Gareth Southgate and Trent Alexander-Arnold speak on the touchline during the match against Malta
England manager Gareth Southgate and Trent Alexander-Arnold speak on the touchline during the match against Malta (Nick Potts/PA).

He said: “For me, the most pleasing part is that a lot of time with England it’s been difficult. Not our relationship as I’ve always got on well with him, but you’re giving him a lot on confidence because you’re investing in him something specific where he will have different feel about it.

“I’m sure he will probably have enjoyed this England game more than any other. I’ve always said he’s a talent we’re trying to find a way with – he’s been unfortunate that we have such high quality full-backs and experienced full-backs.

“It’s hard to give somebody the faith. It’s a bit like when we went to tournaments with five or six wingers, you can’t have them all believe that they’re the favourite son because you can’t justify that with your actions in the end.

“So whenever you’re putting other players in, it’s inevitably going to hit somebody’s confidence.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison with Caroline and Ross Millar at Balkello Farm.
Deputy First Minister steps on to Angus farm
Girls just want to have fun. The 80's Live crew in full swing. Supplied by P&J
REVIEW: 80s Live had Aberdeen spinning right round at a colourful P&J Live
Averon Bridge
Rescue launched after man falls into River Averon in Alness
Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'Mea Culpa!' - Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack insists he didn't reveal a Dons transfer…
RHS British Wool fashion models show off designs.
Royal Highland Show to host British Wool fashion show
Stonehaven High Street
Police looking for man and woman following disturbance in Stonehaven
Ginger Gairdner: What were most common questions at Scone fair?
Ellie Jackson, right, has written a children's book about water safety after her brother Dominic, left, died in 2017 off the Aberdeenshire coast. Image: Ellie Jackson
'I wanted to make sense of my brother's death': Sister of tragic north-east kayaker…
Balmoral Arms.
Experience Royal Deeside in style with a weekend stay at the Balmoral Arms
Alistair Nairn of Clashnoir Farm, Glenlivet, Moray who has concerns over the connection between rewilding and wildfires in the Highlands.
Glenlivet farmer calls time on rewilding as a 'major' contributing factor to wildfires