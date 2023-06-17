Scotland stun Norway with late comeback while Portugal ease to victory

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland took a huge step towards qualifying for Euro 2024 with a stunning late comeback to defeat Norway in Oslo.

Steve Clarke’s side trailed just after the hour to a brilliantly taken penalty by Erling Haaland before strikes from Lyndon Dykes (87) and Kenny McLean (89) turned the game on its head to hand Scotland a five-point lead at the top of Group A.

Manchester City striker Haaland struck in the 61st minute when he was felled by the outstretched leg of Ryan Porteous and won a penalty, before dispatching expertly.

Erling Haaland had scored from the penalty spot to give Norway the lead (Zac Goodwin/PA)

But the visitors hit back, Dykes levelling after defender Leo Ostigard only half-cleared John McGinn’s ball in, before Dykes turned creator and crossed for McLean to sweep home an unlikely winner to put Scotland in control of the group ahead of Tuesday’s meeting with second-placed Georgia at Hampden Park.

Also on Saturday, Georgia beat Cyprus 2-1 in Larnaca thanks to a late goal from Zuriko Davitashvili to keep their unbeaten start to qualifying intact and put pressure on Clarke’s team ahead of the game in Glasgow.

Premier League pair Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva scored the goals as Portugal coasted past Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0 in Group J, the Manchester United midfielder netting twice late on after Silva had given the 2016 European champions a half-time lead.

What a night 💪 Time to focus on Tuesday 🔜 🇬🇪#NORSCO pic.twitter.com/UkSPUwZMBU — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 17, 2023

Slovakia beat Iceland 2-1 in Reykjavik with former AC Milan and Watford midfielder Juraj Kucka on target, that result meant Slovakia moved two points behind Portugal in second, with Luxembourg a place behind after they were 2-0 winners against Lichtenstein.

Belgium drew 1-1 with Austria in Brussels to leave them in second place behind the visitors in Group F, Romelu Lukaku equalising in the second half after Austria had taken the lead when Michael Gregoritsch’s far-post volley deflected in off Red Devils midfielder Orel Mangala.

Azerbaijan and Estonia drew 1-1 to leave the sides occupying the last two spots in the group.

In Group E, the Czech Republic pulled clear of second-place Poland to establish their place at the top of the standings, Vaclav Cerny scoring twice in a 3-0 win against the Faroe Islands. Albania beat Moldova 2-0 in Tirana to move level on points with Poland, who did not play.

Lithuania and Bulgaria finished 1-1 in Group G, whilst Montenegro against Hungary ended goalless.