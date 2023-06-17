England through to World Cup quarter-finals with comfortable win over Latvia

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

England progressed to the quarter-finals of the World Cup of Darts with a comfortable 8-4 win against Latvia in Frankfurt.

The top-seed pairing of Michael Smith and Rob Cross are seeking to win a record fifth World Cup title for England and made light work of eliminating Madars Razma and Dmitriy Zhukov.

“We were trying too hard but every time I hit a bad shot, Rob stepped in and we worked as a team there,” the world number one Smith told Sky Sports.

“It wasn’t our greatest performance, but we needed a test and we know that if we play at our best we’ll win.”

Finals Day Schedule of Play 🏆 Here's how we line-up tomorrow as the remaining eight nations battle it out for GLORY! Watch live from 12:00 BST 👉 📺 https://t.co/HgMD2ZDy5z pic.twitter.com/gfIKPP7Xfn — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) June 17, 2023

England will face hosts Germany in the last eight after Gabriel Clemens and Martin Schindler beat Poland’s Krzysztof Ratajski and Krzysztof Kciuk 8-6 to a rapturous reception in Frankfurt.

Belgium also progressed with a brilliant sudden-death leg win over the Netherlands, whilst Wales beat Denmark 8-2 to ease through.

Earlier in the day, Scotland beat the Philippines 8-5 to book their quarter-final passage.

Australia, Sweden and France will complete the last-eight line-up.