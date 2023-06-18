Tennis player with congenital limb difference ‘confident’ thanks to prosthetic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Tennis player with congenital limb difference ‘confident’ thanks to prosthetic

By Press Association
Joanie Melady has noticed her confidence grow on the tennis court thanks to the Koalaa tool which helps her to serve (Koalaa/PA)
A nine-year-old tennis player who was born with a congenital limb difference has said she is “very confident” on the court after a prosthetic was made to help her serve the ball.

Joanie Melady, from South Oxfordshire, was born with a congenital limb difference, meaning that her left arm did not fully develop before birth.

Having a talent and passion for tennis since she was five, Joanie struggled to toss and serve the ball when playing the sport.

However, thanks to a tool engineered by an upper limb prosthetics company called Koalaa, a tool which has been named after Joanie herself, she can now play the sport she said she “loves so much”.

“It was really difficult playing because you have to toss up the ball,” Joanie told the PA news agency.

“If you don’t have another hand, you can’t toss the ball up and hit it down, and this helps me to do that.”

Joanie’s father, Alan Melady, 42, said: “It was the part of your game that was quite weak, the serve, because it was so inconsistent.

“What she used to do was put the racket underneath her left arm, hold the ball, throw it up, grab the racket and then hit it.”

“It didn’t really work,” Joanie added.

Since using the prosthetic, Joanie said she has noticed she is “very confident” on the court because she said: “I know I’m able to do it.

“It helps me to serve by tossing up the ball, it’s improved my game.

Joanie Melady playing tennis
Joanie Melady has just played in her first tennis tournament, where she won the doubles match (Alan Melady/PA)

“Before, I wasn’t that strong with my hits, and I wasn’t very confident.

“But now I’m very confident because I know I’m able to do it, I know I’m able to win and not do it on my second serve, and lose the second serve.”

Mr Melady added: “It’s been incredible.

“She’s been interested in tennis since she was about five.

“It was clear she had this natural ability, but obviously with the whole serve thing, and then when the guys at Koalaa sent this, it was just incredible.

“You watch her now and there’s no difference between her and any of the other players.

“Her confidence has just shot up.

“She’s playing a lot more and she’s always happy when she’s playing tennis.”

Joanie serving with her Koalaa prosthetic
Joanie Melady serving with her Koalaa prosthetic, which has been named after her (Koalaa)

Joanie has been using a variety of Koalaa’s prosthetics tools for three years.

As well as providing her with a tool to help her surf, the team have also given Joanie a prosthetic to help her play the guitar, which is equipped with a pick at the end.

Joanie and her family started to build a relationship with the team at Koalaa and met with them several times.

Mr Melady said: “Every time, Joanie kept saying, ‘I want you to make a tennis tool because I can’t throw the ball up’.”

Listening to Joanie, the team went away to create the prosthetic tool and provided Joanie with a series of prototypes to be worn at the end of her limb.

The tool has now been named after her.

“I’m really happy that they called me it,” she said.

“I feel really, really, really honoured.”

Joanie Melady holding a tennis racket after playing her first tournament
Joanie Melady said she feels ‘really honoured’ that Koalaa have named the prosthetic tool after her (Alan Melady)

The Joanie tool is now available for other tennis players and fans of the sport of all ages.

Joanie said: “I feel really happy that I’m not just helping me, I’m helping other people, and that they can experience what it’s like to toss up the ball and to win a few matches.”

Joanie has just taken part in her first tennis tournament at the Halton Tennis Club in Buckinghamshire, where she won the doubles.

“I was really nervous and scared because I’ve never played a tennis tournament before, and it was just after six nights of camping, so I was really tired,” Joanie said.

“I lost two and won two, but when I lost them I felt really upset, and I felt like I was going to give up, but I shouldn’t give up, because I shouldn’t give up something I love so much.”

On winning the doubles set, she added: “I felt really proud of me and my partner.”

Nate Macabuag, founder of Koalaa, said: “Joanie is an absolute superstar and I can’t put into words how proud we are seeing her on the tennis court and hearing how much the new tool has helped her.

“Naming our prosthetics and tools after the people who inspired them is something we always love to do, as all of Koalaa’s designs are driven by our users and their ideas and feedback.”

