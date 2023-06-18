Liam Cooper’s words helped spark Scotland’s super late show, says John McGinn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liam Cooper’s words helped spark Scotland’s super late show, says John McGinn

By Press Association
John McGinn, right, celebrates with match-winner Kenny McLean (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Scotland midfielder John McGinn credited Liam Cooper’s vocal encouragement and some respite from the sun as sparks for their unlikely Oslo comeback along with their “phenomenal” substitutes.

McGinn admitted Scotland had barely posed a threat before goals in the final four minutes from Lyndon Dykes and substitute Kenny McLean earned a 2-1 victory over Norway.

Cooper had come on for the fatigued Kieran Tierney not long after Erling Haaland had put the hosts ahead with a 61st minute penalty and McGinn was inspired by the defender’s rallying cries.

The Euro 2024 qualifier had begun in heat of about 30 degrees and Scotland were struggling to get back in the match but the arrival of McLean, Stuart Armstrong and Billy Gilmour and a change of tactics helped turn the game.

John McGinn picks himself up from the ground during the Euro 2024 qualifier (Zac Goodwin/PA)

McGinn was pushed further forward and had a hand in both goals but he was quick to praise Cooper.

“Coops is a leader, he has been captain of Leeds for a long time now,” the Aston Villa skipper said.

“He came on and he was screaming ‘just one chance, we only need one chance’. And that just filtered through.

“Don’t get me wrong, it was roasting, but the shade started coming in towards that end and I don’t know if it suited us but we got a wee bit of energy from somewhere.

“And a mistake at the back from them and Dykesy is alert and capitalised and from there the momentum is with us.

“From nowhere really. They will be feeling a little bit hard done by, they were the better team during the game. But I thought our subs were phenomenal.

“We played all right, we were in a good shape, we weren’t letting them create many chances but we weren’t doing anything in the game.

“Credit to every single sub, they were frightening. The manager said before the game, it’s always hard picking a starting 11 because of the strength and depth we have, which we didn’t have before.

“I am just delighted for Kenny. He is so under-rated, he is a top, top player, and it was never in doubt when Dykesy laid it off that he was going to score.”

McGinn was also given some impetus when he sneaked a view of the live Group A table when Norway scored.

The former St Mirren and Hibernian player was determined not to let March’s win over Spain be cancelled out and the quickfire goals opened up an eight-point gap over Scotland’s opponents.

Looking ahead to Tuesday’s Hampden clash with Georgia, McGinn said: “It could be significant but that’s the word – could. We need to back it up.

Scotland fans celebrate
Scotland fans applaud their team (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“When the group comes up on the big screen, I know I’m not supposed to be watching it, but when Norway went 1-0 up you look at it and it’s wide open again. So then the Spain game goes to waste.

“It’s important for us after the start we have made to make sure it didn’t go to waste.

“All the boys deserve immense credit but again it means nothing without a big performance on Tuesday night.

“We need to be consistent, we need to perform well, and as much as it’s strange for us, we need to try and start getting used to it.”

