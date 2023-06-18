Moeen Ali fined by ICC for using unauthorised drying spray on his bowling hand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moeen Ali fined by ICC for using unauthorised drying spray on his bowling hand

By Press Association
Moeen Ali has been fined on his Test return for applying an unauthorised drying spray to his bowling hand (Mike Egerton/PA)
Moeen Ali has been fined on his Test return for applying an unauthorised drying spray to his bowling hand (Mike Egerton/PA)

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has been fined on his Test return for applying an unauthorised drying spray to his bowling hand on day two of the Ashes curtain-raiser at Edgbaston.

Moeen’s increased workload on his comeback to the Test set-up has caused a blister on his right index finger, similar to – but not as troubling as – an injury which blighted his tour of Australia in 2017-18.

Rather than risk discomfort from wiping away sweat with a towel because of friction, Moeen was spotted by television cameras in the 89th over of Australia’s innings on Saturday using a spray on his right hand just before he was introduced back into the attack.

Umpires had expressly prohibited players from using anything on their hands without prior approval but the International Cricket Council accepted Moeen was only attempting to dry his hands and not the more serious offence of trying to alter the condition of the ball.

Nevertheless, on the day he turned 36, Moeen was docked 25 per cent of his match fee and one demerit point was added to a previously spotless record after being found to have displayed conduct that is “contrary to the spirit of the game”.

An ICC statement read: “England player Moeen Ali has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC code of conduct during the first Test against Australia in Birmingham on Saturday.”

Moeen has played exclusively in white-ball formats since September 2021 but answered Ben Stokes’ SOS this month after first-choice spinner Jack Leach went down with a stress fracture of the lower back.

He sent down 29 overs on Saturday, taking the top-order wickets of Travis Head and Cameron Green, who was cleaned up through the gate with a jaffa, but bowling to aggressive fields and leaking 124 runs.

Moeen Ali's index finger which had a blister during day three
Moeen Ali’s index finger, which had a blister during day three (David Davies/PA)

There was some concern at how the step-up in intensity might affect Moeen’s susceptible spinning finger – which he cut five years ago in Australia, where he took just five wickets at an average of 115.

He bowled just four overs on Sunday as England wrapped up the Australia innings, conceding 23 runs and bludgeoned for two sixes by touring captain Pat Cummins to finish with figures of 33-4-147-2.

England assistant Paul Collingwood did not seem overly concerned after play on Saturday when asked about whether Moeen was experiencing soreness in his hand.

“I think spinners generally get wear and tear in their fingers,” Collingwood said. “Generally I think you’ve just got to grin and bear it.

“Part and parcel of a spinner’s job is they’ve got to grip the seam and give it a rip. All spinners have blisters and calluses on their spinning fingers. He’s no different to anybody else.”

