Australia claim upper hand with quick dismissal of England’s openers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Australia claim upper hand with quick dismissal of England’s openers

By Press Association
Australia’s Scott Boland celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of England’s Zak Crawley (PA)
Australia’s Scott Boland celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of England’s Zak Crawley (PA)

England were left cursing their luck after losing both openers under dark skies in a 20-minute spell that may have altered the course of the first Ashes Test.

Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley fell in successive overs on the third afternoon as they battled fiercely difficult batting conditions and an Australian attack intent on seizing its chance.

The pair had walked out at Edgbaston under thick, dark skies after a 75-minute rain delay and failed to survive a mini-session that saw 22 balls bowled, two runs scored and two wickets fall under the floodlights.

England v Australia – LV= Insurance Ashes Series 2023 – First Test – Day Three – Edgbaston
Rain stopped play twice during day three of the first Ashes Test (Mike Egerton/PA)

Further downpours spared Ollie Pope and Joe Root, who will resume on 28 for two and attempt to turn a narrow lead of 35 into a match-winning position.

The Dukes ball, which had offered nothing over the first two days, came to life during that brief period, but it took considerable skill from Pat Cummins and Scott Boland to ensure it did not go to waste.

Cummins had Duckett (19) brilliantly taken in the gully, the latest on Cameron Green’s production line of outstanding catches, while Crawley (seven) endured a handful of close calls before Boland finally took his outside edge.

Beyond that there were half-a-dozen loud appeals as the ball wobbled through the air and zipped off the pitch, and England will be relieved not to have suffered further losses before the rain returned to bring an early end to proceedings.

Until their struggles in failing light and unsettled overheads, England had enjoyed the best of the day and moved themselves back into a strong position.

England v Australia – LV= Insurance Ashes Series 2023 – First Test – Day Three – Edgbaston
Usman Khawaja acknowledges supporters after he was bowled (Mike Egerton/PA)

They took Australia’s last five wickets for 48, bowling the tourists out for 386 to sneak a slim first innings lead of seven. Ollie Robinson belatedly announced himself in the series, following a wicketless outing on Saturday with three dismissals, with James Anderson and Stuart Broad taking one apiece.

Australia began on 311 for five, 82 behind but seemingly well set with centurion Usman Khawaja at the crease alongside Alex Carey.

Anderson almost parted them with the fourth delivery of the morning when he took Carey’s inside edge from round the wicket.

Anderson had already started to celebrate as Jonny Bairstow tumbled low to his right, but watched in dismay as the ball squirmed free from the wicketkeeper’s glove.

It was a painful start for Bairstow, who already had a missed stumping against Green and another dropped catch off Carey on his ledger, and his frustration was plain to see.

England v Australia – LV= Insurance Ashes Series 2023 – First Test – Day Three – Edgbaston
James Anderson reacts after Australia’s Alex Carey was dropped by Jonny Bairstow (David Davies/PA)

Anderson went back to the drawing board and got his man for 66, forcing one through Carey’s defences and trimming the bails.

Moeen Ali started up at the other end, fresh from receiving a fine from the ICC for using an unauthorised drying agent on his hands during Saturday’s play. If that was an unwanted present on the spinner’s 36th birthday, then things did not get a lot better as he worked through a messy spell.

A return to first-class cricket after almost two years in retirement has clearly caused some damage to the all-rounder’s spinning finger – hence the spray which caught the match referee’s attention. He got away with one loopy full toss but could not stop Cummins launching him for a couple of sixes as he struggled to get any purchase on the ball.

Ben Stokes began to set some highly unusual fields in a bid to knock Australia off their stride and it seemed to work when Robinson uprooted Khawaja’s off stump for 141.

With a ring of catchers stationed in front of square on both sides of the wicket, the centurion tried to manufacture a blow through the covers and ended up misreading a precision yorker.

The tail was knocked over with efficiency after that. Nathan Lyon pulled Robinson straight to deep square-leg and Boland backed away visibly before popping Broad to silly point for his third of the innings. Cummins was last to go for 38, holing out off another Robinson short ball.

Duckett and Crawley made a measured start after lunch, taking advantage of Australia’s cautious fields to pick up easy singles for the second time in the match.

After 6.5 overs they had moved to 26 without loss, in no trouble at all. The subsequent rain delay, and the sharp deterioration in conditions, meant things were incomparable when they re-emerged in nightmare circumstances at 3.30pm.

The rain was close, but not close enough to spare the top-order pair as Australia made full use of the assistance to claim the upper hand.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Thousands descended on Hazlehead Park for the triumphant return of the Aberdeen Highland Games. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
'Fantastic way to spend the day': Thousands turn out for Aberdeen's Highland Games
May Jappy with Brian Pirie and Gary MacDonald after the cars parked up in Cullen. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Fleet of classic and new Minis brighten up Cullen in memory of Chris…
Image: Perthshire Picture Agency.
One airlifted to hospital following medical emergency on Stonehaven beach
Australia’s Scott Boland celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of England’s Zak Crawley (PA)
Weekend court roll – a rapist husband and a solicitor on trial
Dave Milroy, right, with ICT's head of community development, Craig Masterton, who oversees the Football Memories project, which this month is looking at the 1973 Augsburg trip. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Not winning but singing - the Inverness youth footballers who had a ball in…
Lee Paterson. Image: DC Thomson
Masked thief broke into Nisa store through roof and stole nearly £2,000 of alcohol
Owura Edwards (left) and Dominic Samuel, right are both leaving Ross County. Image: SNS
Analysis: How big a void will Ross County's nine departing players leave in Malky…
Lyndon Dykes celebrates after making it 1-1 against Norway. Image: SNS
Paul Third: Scotland displaying a canny knack for the heady heights of being group…
Work is well under way on project to transform Elgin shop into whisky experience. The whisky giants have been granted permission to lime harl and limewash the rubble elevations of the B-listed building. Pictured is Stone mason and site manager Gail Howie with LTM Group who is working on the South Street building.. Elgin. Supplied by Design team Date; Unknown
Gordon and MacPhail's Elgin shop transformation continues, Keith care home makes changes and a…
Jack Grant, left, has signed a contract extension with Forres. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
New deals for Forres duo while Fraserburgh goalkeeper signs on at Bellslea