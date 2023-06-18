Hampshire beat Surrey by nine wickets to stay on course for quarter-final place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Hampshire beat Surrey by nine wickets to stay on course for quarter-final place

By Press Association
Hampshire’s James Vince maintained his fine form with an unbeaten 62 in his side’s win against Surrey (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Hampshire’s James Vince maintained his fine form with an unbeaten 62 in his side’s win against Surrey (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Hampshire thrashed Vitality Blast South Group leaders Surrey by nine wickets at the Kia Oval to stay on course for a quarter-final place.

A brilliant collective bowling performance by Hampshire, led by John Turner’s three for 17, resulted in Surrey being bowled out for just 124.

Ben McDermott, with 50 off 38 balls, and James Vince, who finished with a superb 62 not out off 40 deliveries, then ensured Hampshire strolled to victory with an opening partnership of 92.

Vince has now scored 476 runs in 10 innings in this season’s Blast at an average of 79.33.

Hampshire sealed their first T20 win against Surrey in nine attempts, going back to 2015.

Essex set a new record Lord’s T20 total as they maintained their bid for a top-four finish by beating rock-bottom Middlesex by 22 runs under the DLS method for their fifth successive win.

Visiting batters Dan Lawrence (53), Michael Pepper (64) and Daniel Sams (67) smashed their highest Blast scores of the year, enabling Essex to post 237 for six, overhauling the previous Lord’s T20 record set by Kent two days earlier.

Essex were well on course to defend that when rain brought the game to a premature close with Middlesex, who have now lost all 10 of their South Group fixtures, reaching 116 for two in the 13th over, needing an unlikely 122 more from 45 deliveries.

Yorkshire’s winning North Group charge came to a shuddering halt at Chesterfield in a 144-run defeat to Derbyshire, who celebrated their biggest-ever T20 win.

Derbyshire put on a stunning batting display to end Yorkshire’s bid for a club record seven straight wins, with Haider Ali hitting 59 off 41 balls before Leus du Plooy (66 not out) and Brooke Guest (39 not out) plundered 93 from 34 deliveries to lift the home side to 212 for four.

Yorkshire all-rounder Ben Mike bore the brunt of Derbyshire’s onslaught, conceding 74 from four overs, the sixth most expensive spell in world T20 cricket and the third worst in this country.

The visitors’ slim chances of chasing down 213 vanished when they slumped to 29 for five in the powerplay and they were skittled for 68 in the 12th over.

Lancashire’s Luke Wells hit a half-century and took two wickets to help his side beat Durham by seven runs under the DLS method at Old Trafford.

Wells’ 56 and a classy knock of 60 by New Zealander Darryl Mitchell had seen the hosts recover from six for two after the first over to post 195 for seven.

A brilliant opening stand of 125 between Alex Lees and Michael Jones had got Durham right back into contention before the rain came with just three overs left, with the visitors slightly behind on DLS on 150 for three at the finish.

Ben Sanderson’s three for 29 helped Northamptonshire to a comprehensive 78-run win over Nottinghamshire at Wantage Road.

With heavy rain circling the ground, the visitors were mindful of staying on top of the run rate as they chased a par score of 177, but lost regular wickets with David Willey (two for nine) taking two wickets in two balls in the third over.

The stage had been set by Ricardo Vasconcelos, who hit a 44-ball 51 and shared a stand of 53 in 6.3 overs with Willey (22), while AJ Tye contributed 21 off just eight balls as Northants plundered 60 runs off their last four overs.

Notts skipper Steven Mullaney (31) played a lone hand in his side’s run chase, but despite useful 20s from Joe Clarke and Samit Patel, they fell well short.

Worcestershire kept alive their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages as a comfortable six-wicket win over Leicestershire halted a run of four straight defeats.

Leicestershire, bottom of the North Group table with just two wins from nine matches, were dismissed for just 112 as leg spinner Usama Mir finished with a T20 career-best four for 22 and fellow spinner Brett D’Oliveira took two for 17.

Skipper D’Oliveira’s unbeaten 51 then saw Worcestershire home in the 17th over to raise their points haul to 10.

Glamorgan also kept their knockout-stage hopes alive as they returned to winning ways with a 32-run victory over Gloucestershire in Cardiff.

Sam Northeast’s half-century helped Glamorgan post 183 for five before a very solid bowling display – Gloucestershire lost five wickets for 15 runs at the back end of their run chase – sealed their fifth win of the season.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Thousands descended on Hazlehead Park for the triumphant return of the Aberdeen Highland Games. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
'Fantastic way to spend the day': Thousands turn out for Aberdeen's Highland Games
May Jappy with Brian Pirie and Gary MacDonald after the cars parked up in Cullen. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Fleet of classic and new Minis brighten up Cullen in memory of Chris…
Image: Perthshire Picture Agency.
One airlifted to hospital following medical emergency on Stonehaven beach
Hampshire’s James Vince maintained his fine form with an unbeaten 62 in his side’s win against Surrey (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Weekend court roll – a rapist husband and a solicitor on trial
Dave Milroy, right, with ICT's head of community development, Craig Masterton, who oversees the Football Memories project, which this month is looking at the 1973 Augsburg trip. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Not winning but singing - the Inverness youth footballers who had a ball in…
Lee Paterson. Image: DC Thomson
Masked thief broke into Nisa store through roof and stole nearly £2,000 of alcohol
Owura Edwards (left) and Dominic Samuel, right are both leaving Ross County. Image: SNS
Analysis: How big a void will Ross County's nine departing players leave in Malky…
Lyndon Dykes celebrates after making it 1-1 against Norway. Image: SNS
Paul Third: Scotland displaying a canny knack for the heady heights of being group…
Work is well under way on project to transform Elgin shop into whisky experience. The whisky giants have been granted permission to lime harl and limewash the rubble elevations of the B-listed building. Pictured is Stone mason and site manager Gail Howie with LTM Group who is working on the South Street building.. Elgin. Supplied by Design team Date; Unknown
Gordon and MacPhail's Elgin shop transformation continues, Keith care home makes changes and a…
Jack Grant, left, has signed a contract extension with Forres. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
New deals for Forres duo while Fraserburgh goalkeeper signs on at Bellslea