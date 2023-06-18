Gareth Southgate sees ‘big progress’ in Marcus Rashford’s goalscoring prowess

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Gareth Southgate sees ‘big progress’ in Marcus Rashford’s goalscoring prowess

By Press Association
England’s Marcus Rashford with manager Gareth Southgate as he is substituted during the FIFA World Cup Group B match at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar. Picture date: Tuesday November 29, 2022.
England’s Marcus Rashford with manager Gareth Southgate as he is substituted during the FIFA World Cup Group B match at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar. Picture date: Tuesday November 29, 2022.

England manager Gareth Southgate has hailed the “big progress” in Marcus Rashford’s goalscoring prowess and insists the Manchester United forward “loves” playing for his country.

The 25-year-old has scored eight goals in his last 17 international appearances, including three at the 2022 World Cup.

Having netted just seven goals in his first 35 caps, Rashford’s improved recent record has mirrored his new-found killer instinct at club level.

Marcus Rashford file photo
Marcus Rashford ended the season with 30 goals in 56 appearances for Manchester United (PA)

He ended the season with 30 goals in 56 appearances for United as Southgate praised his improved output.

“The obvious thing is the goals,” he replied when asked what Rashford has brought to his game.

“I think when he has had chances this season that you expect him to score as the season has gone on. Maybe in previous seasons that was a little bit less of a certainty.

“I think, in working with Erik (ten Hag), he has had to work a bit differently without the ball. There’s been a bit more onus on that as a team. I would say the goal tally is big progress for him and something he will be pleased about.

“At the moment I still think he’s better from the left than as a nine but he’s definitely made progress as a nine this year and had a bigger impact.”

Rashford came on for the final half hour of Friday’s comfortable 4-0 win in Malta as England maintained their 100 per cent start to their Euro 2024 qualification campaign.

They host North Macedonia next, the game at Old Trafford on Monday night marking the halfway point of Group C with Southgate’s side now firm favourites to advance in top spot.

It will be a chance for Rashford to add to his impressive tally in his home stadium, with Southgate’s long-standing relationship with the player having proved key.

“I’ve had him since he was in the Under-21s, really,” he added. “He kind of came back to us because he had been up with Roy (Hodgson) and then had one game back with us.

“We’ve always had good communication, I know him as well as anybody is going to know him. He’s not always easy to read.

“He does love playing for England, he’s very proud to play for England and I’m sure an England game at Old Trafford will be a special moment for him.”

On withdrawals from international duty, the England boss continued: “I think for all the players, there was a possibility with the length of season that they’ve had that we could have a lot of pull-outs but the only players that we’ve lost are Lewis (Dunk) and Jude (Bellingham) – who spent half the camp with us anyway.

“That’s a good sign. We’ve talked to the players about commitment being an important factor over the next 18 months. The more players that are here, they can hear the messages from the games that we play.

“I think Marcus is pleased that he has been able to work with our medical team and make a lot of progress in this period of time. We were always hoping this would be the case.

“In fact, Marcus did it 18 months ago leading into the Euros. There was a camp where he was just having treatment really.

“Part of being a team is the rest of your team-mates recognising you are in on this. Just by spending time with them, you get better relationship and communication to create more of a feeling of togetherness.”

Manchester City v Inter Milan – UEFA Champions League – Final – Ataturk Olympic Stadium
Phil Foden and other members of Manchester City’s Champions League-winning team could feature at Old Trafford (Nick Potts/PA)

While Rashford will be itching to play at Old Trafford, Southgate also insists the Manchester City quintet in his ranks could come into the side.

John Stones, Kyle Walker, Kalvin Phillips, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden were all on the bench in Malta just six days after helping City complete the treble by beating Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

“It is possible,” Southgate said when asked if they could start, with Foden the only player to be utilised in Malta.

“There are some very talented players and important players for us so it is difficult to name a team.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Thousands descended on Hazlehead Park for the triumphant return of the Aberdeen Highland Games. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
'Fantastic way to spend the day': Thousands turn out for Aberdeen's Highland Games
May Jappy with Brian Pirie and Gary MacDonald after the cars parked up in Cullen. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Fleet of classic and new Minis brighten up Cullen in memory of Chris…
Image: Perthshire Picture Agency.
One airlifted to hospital following medical emergency on Stonehaven beach
England’s Marcus Rashford with manager Gareth Southgate as he is substituted during the FIFA World Cup Group B match at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar. Picture date: Tuesday November 29, 2022.
Weekend court roll – a rapist husband and a solicitor on trial
Dave Milroy, right, with ICT's head of community development, Craig Masterton, who oversees the Football Memories project, which this month is looking at the 1973 Augsburg trip. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Not winning but singing - the Inverness youth footballers who had a ball in…
Lee Paterson. Image: DC Thomson
Masked thief broke into Nisa store through roof and stole nearly £2,000 of alcohol
Owura Edwards (left) and Dominic Samuel, right are both leaving Ross County. Image: SNS
Analysis: How big a void will Ross County's nine departing players leave in Malky…
Lyndon Dykes celebrates after making it 1-1 against Norway. Image: SNS
Paul Third: Scotland displaying a canny knack for the heady heights of being group…
Work is well under way on project to transform Elgin shop into whisky experience. The whisky giants have been granted permission to lime harl and limewash the rubble elevations of the B-listed building. Pictured is Stone mason and site manager Gail Howie with LTM Group who is working on the South Street building.. Elgin. Supplied by Design team Date; Unknown
Gordon and MacPhail's Elgin shop transformation continues, Keith care home makes changes and a…
Jack Grant, left, has signed a contract extension with Forres. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
New deals for Forres duo while Fraserburgh goalkeeper signs on at Bellslea