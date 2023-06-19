Women’s football in Scotland gets major boost in ScottishPower sponsorship deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Women’s football in Scotland gets major boost in ScottishPower sponsorship deal

By Press Association
ScottishPower launched their deal at Whitelee Windfarm near Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)
ScottishPower launched their deal at Whitelee Windfarm near Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)

Women’s football in Scotland has been handed a major new source of funding thanks to a sponsorship deal with ScottishPower.

The energy firm has agreed a deal with both the Scottish Women’s Premier League and Scottish Women’s Football.

The company will sponsor both leagues along with the Scottish Youth Challenge Cups at all three age groups and the Scottish Women’s Highlands and Islands League.

Fiona McIntyre, managing director of the SWPL, said: “We’ve just enjoyed one of the most dramatic and entertaining league finishes ever, with bumper crowds and interest in the women’s game at an all-time high.

“There is an incredible opportunity now to build on that and inspire both current and future generations through this exclusive new partnership that’s importantly 100 per cent committed to the women’s game in Scotland.

“We are delighted with the fantastic commitment ScottishPower has shown to the SWPL – and our clubs and players – through this significant investment into the women’s game overall.

“This principal partnership is a triumph of collaboration connecting all parts of the girls’ and women’s game and we are excited to work together to push boundaries and take the SWPL and women’s football in Scotland to new levels over the coming years.”

The SWPL runs the top two divisions in Scotland, featuring a total of 20 clubs, while the SWF runs the Championship and League One among a total of 79 competitions across Scotland.

SWF chief executive Aileen Campbell added: “As the game continues to grow and develop, having ScottishPower’s investment offers us even more opportunities for women and girls across the country to help us build the game from the grassroots up.

“The Scottish Youth Challenge Cup is our biggest competition, involving hundreds of teams from across the country at 14s, 16s and 18s, while this partnership will provide unprecedented support and visibility to our Highlands and Islands league.

“I’m excited to see the partnership develop over the coming years as we help new talent to emerge and support regional communities, clubs and players to enjoy the game.”

ScottishPower chief executive Keith Anderson said: “As a business, we’re committed to promoting equality at all levels and I’m delighted that we’re supporting girls and women in our communities, the length and breadth of the country, access and benefit from sport.

“We want to energise women’s football for both current and future generations and build a community of players that inspire even more people to play and enjoy the game.”

