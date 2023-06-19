Steve Clarke says ‘it’s nice to be loved’ as Scotland bid to build on Norway win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Steve Clarke says ‘it’s nice to be loved’ as Scotland bid to build on Norway win

By Press Association
Scotland manager Steve Clarke looks forward to Hampden return (Steve Welsh/PA)
Scotland manager Steve Clarke looks forward to Hampden return (Steve Welsh/PA)

Scotland will feel the love of the Tartan Army at Hampden Park following the stunning start to their 2024 European Championship qualifying campaign and Steve Clarke hopes the good form continues against Georgia.

The Scots made it three wins out of three in Group A with a dramatic 2-1 comeback win in Oslo on Saturday.

The highly-acclaimed victory, thanks to late goals from striker Lyndon Dykes and midfielder Kenny McLean, followed home wins against Cyprus and top seeds Spain in March.

Clarke’s side now prepare to face second-placed Georgia in front of a packed-out national stadium, where they have won their last five matches.

“I am the guy in charge so they are not going to get too excited,” said Clarke of his players, before acknowledging the growing excitement among the supporters.

“It is good. Everybody likes to be loved so when you come into the environment at Hampden Park and the players feel the reception of the crowd before the game and in the warm-up, the national anthem, and hopefully when the game starts we can start on the front foot and get the crowd behind us – it is nice to be loved.

“They want to do well for the crowd. So let’s try to keep that momentum and keep going.

“If you are doing well professionally you feel good about yourself.

“The players are feeling good and they are looking forward to another full house here at Hampden tomorrow, they are looking forward to putting on another good performance and hopefully we get the right result and that feel-good factor continues.”

Clarke, however, noted the strengths of Georgia who moved in to second place, five points behind the Scots with a 2-1 win away to Cyprus on Saturday.

The former Scotland defender, whose squad is “all present and correct” ahead of Tuesday’s clash, said: “It will be difficult. I said right at the start we had the toughest group.

“Georgia are for sure the toughest pot four team, one defeat in 15 matches, they are on a good run, they will feel good about themselves,

“A good win away to Cyprus, a difficult place to go, they have some good players, a good shape to their team. So, tough game.

Norway v Scotland – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group A – Ullevaal Stadion
Scotland had a good time in Oslo (PA)

“In terms of keeping momentum going, a win would be good. It’s all we are focused on.

“We spoke after the March camp about capitalising on the home win against Spain, we managed to do that, albeit late on against Norway.

“Obviously there is a feel-good factor on the back of those  two results but we know football has a habit of biting you if you don’t respect the game.

“We respect our opponent and we respect the game and we try to get another three points against Georgia.”

Clarke believes “togetherness” is key to success with his squad, who are looking to make it to a second successive European Championship finals..

The former West Brom and Kilmarnock boss said: “It is something we have been working on in the last three/four years, since I have been in the job.

“It is something we have tried to build, the togetherness of the group.

“The core of the group are the ones who drive those standards and togetherness.

“Obviously when you are getting good results alongside that everything feels good but you have to understand in football, if you take your eye off the ball you can be punished.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen FC academy director Gavin Levey. Image: Aberdeen FC.
Why these six under-18s professionals are causing a stir at Aberdeen
Aurimas Samalkis did a poor job of hiding his face as he left court. Image: DC Thomson
Knife-wielding man chased ex and charged at police while carrying child
Scotland manager Steve Clarke looks forward to Hampden return (Steve Welsh/PA)
'I will be back in Elgin at some point' says far-right activist Alek Yerbury…
Brechin YFC Ladies made history in 2022.
SAYFC TOW champions back on the ropes to defend their title
Moving home from university often involves an influx of belongings (Image: Africa Studio/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: As university ends, a new stage of parental worry begins
The butterflies to depict the charity Simba were ripped off the display.
Calls made for new security camera after Oban post box topper is vandalised again
Indie legends Circa Waves will play a rescheduled show in Aberdeen. Image supplied by Carry On Press
Circa Waves singer Kieran Shudall in 'tip-top shape' for Aberdeen show after recent health…
Carl Tremarco, who is Ross County's head of youth. Image: Ross County FC.
Carl Tremarco relishes long hours combining Ross County head of youth role with first-team…
Caley Thistle winger Nathan Shaw, in action against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS Group
Nathan Shaw hailed for making potential count with bold move north to Caley Thistle
Wick Academy photos ahead of their Scottish Cup third round tie against Falkirk Wick Academy player - Ross Allan
Wick Academy stalwart Ross Allan looks back on distinguished career after deciding to retire