Rodgers returns: How Celtic managers have fared in their second spells in charge

Brendan Rodgers has returned to Celtic four years and four months since his first spell in charge of the Glasgow giants came to an end.

The 50-year-old originally left Celtic Park to manage Leicester and returns as manager on a three-year contract to replace Ange Postecoglou.

Rodgers won all seven major Scottish trophies he competed for during his first spell as Celtic boss and completed an unbeaten campaign in his debut season of 2016-17.

Here, we look at how two other managers fared when they returned to Celtic for a second time.

Billy McNeill

💚 Billy McNeill 🤍 The #CelticFC legend was appointed Hoops manager for the second time #OnThisDay in 1987. pic.twitter.com/yiSZFGDudE — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) May 28, 2020

The Lisbon Lions captain initially enjoyed a triumphant comeback when returning to the managerial hotseat in 1987 before the club went on to experience some turbulent times.

McNeill had succeeded his former boss Jock Stein back in 1978 after a successful spell as Aberdeen manager and won three titles in his five seasons, as well as one Scottish Cup and one League Cup, during a spell when the Dons and Dundee United upset the Old Firm duopoly.

After spells with Manchester City and Aston Villa, McNeill replaced Davie Hay after his former team-mate paid the price for a barren season in the face of a Rangers side rejuvenated by Graeme Souness.

McNeill immediately led Celtic to the double in their centenary season and stopped Rangers winning the treble in 1989 when Joe Miller’s goal earned the Hoops a Scottish Cup final win.

But Celtic missed out on European qualification the following season and McNeill was sacked in May 1991 after a second campaign without a trophy.

Neil Lennon

Neil Lennon returned to Celtic in 2019 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Lennon continued the success of Rodgers after being drafted in to replace his fellow Northern Irishman in February 2019, but he also suffered a disappointing end to his second reign.

The former Hoops skipper won the Scottish Cup in 2011 at the end of his first full season in charge and went on to win three consecutive titles as well as the 2013 Scottish Cup.

Lennon is the last man to lead Celtic into the knockout stages of the Champions League, with victory over Barcelona helping them make the last 16 in 2012-13.

After spells with Bolton and Hibernian, he finished off the clean sweep Rodgers started in 2019 and was in charge when they completed the quadruple treble in December 2020 following Covid disruptions.

His reign was starting to unravel, though, and Celtic’s 10-in-a-row dreams were dashed.

A League Cup defeat by Ross County ended their 12-trophy run of success and he resigned after a league defeat by the Staggies in February 2021.