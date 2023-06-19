Talking points as Scotland look to continue fine form against Georgia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Talking points as Scotland look to continue fine form against Georgia

By Press Association
Scotland fans are hoping for more celebrations (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Scotland fans are hoping for more celebrations (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Scotland meet Georgia in the Euro 2024 qualifiers at Hampden on Tuesday.

Steve Clarke’s men lead Group A after beating Norway in Oslo on Saturday to make it three wins from three.

Here are some of the main talking points ahead of the match.

Halfway to Germany?

A Scotland victory would put them eight points clear in Group A and leave them needing a maximum of five points from their final four matches to finish ahead of Georgia and Norway, their most realistic rivals in the race to seal automatic qualification for the European Championship finals in Germany along with group favourites Spain. With a trip to Cyprus to follow in September, the Tartan Army would be starting to plan their 2024 summer holidays with Scotland halfway through their campaign.

The best start ever?

Christian Dailly
Christian Dailly celebrates scoring against Lithuania to make it three from three in 2006 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland have never won their first four matches in a qualifying group. They last won their opening three qualifying games in the Euro 2008 section, beating Faroe Islands, France and Lithuania before losing in Ukraine. They missed out on qualification after losing to Georgia and Italy, twice, despite winning eight games in total. They also won their opening three games in the World Cup 1974 qualifiers, defeating Denmark twice and Czechoslovakia to make Germany with a game to spare.

Six of the best?

Lyndon Dykes
Scotland’s Lyndon Dykes celebrates in Oslo (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Scotland’s impressive run stretches back before the current campaign. They are unbeaten in seven competitive games, and have won six of them, and are looking for a sixth consecutive victory at Hampden. Steve Clarke’s men have won 13 out of their last 16 competitive matches.

Leaders on and off the pitch

Humza Yousaf meets Willy Sagnol
First Minister Humza Yousaf meets the Georgia manager Willy Sagnol (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Georgia manager Willy Sagnol got a high-powered welcome when he took his squad for a walkabout in Glasgow city centre on Monday. The former Bayern Munich and France defender bumped into First Minister Humza Yousaf.

Keeping the momentum

Ryan Porteous
Ryan Porteous is free to play (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland boss Clarke hinted that his team selection would be relatively unaffected by the rigours of Saturday’s clash with Norway in 30-degree heat. Georgia also had a tough game in Cyprus the same evening, winning 2-1. Clarke has the same players to choose from, including Ryan Porteous, who picked up a second booking in Oslo but suspensions only kick in after three yellow cards.

