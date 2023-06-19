Georgia boss Willy Sagnol feels all the pressure is on Scotland in qualifier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Georgia boss Willy Sagnol feels all the pressure is on Scotland in qualifier

By Press Association
First Minister Humza Yousaf meets Georgia manager Willy Sagnol, right, in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)
First Minister Humza Yousaf meets Georgia manager Willy Sagnol, right, in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Georgia boss Willy Sagnol feels all the pressure is on Scotland in Tuesday night’s 2024 European Championship qualifier at Hampden Park.

The Scots go into the game top of Group A and with nine points from a possible nine following their dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Norway in Oslo on Saturday.

Georgia are five points behind after their 2-1 win over Cyprus on the same day but have played a game less.

Sagnol believes Scotland have to cope with the expectations of victory over the Georgians, who have lost twice in two visits to Glasgow.

“I just have to say congratulations for winning their first three games,” said the 46-year-old former Bayern Munich and France full-back, who described a chance meeting with First Minister Humza Yousaf earlier in the day in Glasgow when the Georgia squad went for a walk as a “bit surprising but a nice moment. He was very nice to us”.

“If you win the first three games in a five-team group then you are on the best way to qualification.

“But I feel all the pressure is on not on our shoulders but it is on Scotland’s shoulders because they are playing at home against Georgia and they have to win. It would be normal for them to win.

“That’s why we can go out there without any pressure. We just want to play the best match we can as we also have to keep going with our positive evolution from the last two years.

“We have shown recently against big teams when it wasn’t expected, sometimes it was deserved.

“I have a group of players, who, on a good day, can beat anybody. The key is how to keep the discipline and the intensity.

“I trust my players and I have a very high opinion about their motivation to become known across Europe. They love their country and we have a lot of dreams.

“I hope Glasgow is part of a nice trip that brings us to our dreams.”

Kenny McLean scored the winner against Norway
Kenny McLean scored the winner against Norway (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Sagnol was impressed by the way Steve Clarke’s side came back from 1-0 down against Norway to win 2-1 with late goals by Lyndon Dykes and Kenny McLean.

The former Saint-Etienne and Monaco player said:  “We just have to watch the last 10 minutes in Norway. Scotland is a great team with fantastic spirit.

“When they start gaining confidence they are really such a strong team.

“To go to Norway and win after being 1-0 down is not easy. Not a lot of teams can do it. That is why we have a lot of respect for this team.

“But, each match is its own story and we hope to write another very positive one for Georgia.”

Willy Sagnol's Georgia side
Willy Sagnol’s Georgia side (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Sagnol has seen Hampden Park at its raucous best.

In 2006 he was in the France side which lost 1-0 to Scotland in a 2008 European Championship qualifier at Hampden.

And while he stressed that the “the past doesn’t have any impact on the present and future” he is looking forward to a packed-out national stadium on Tuesday.

He said: “I also came here with my club to play against Celtic and Rangers.

“If you ask any player or coach from Western Europe where they enjoy the most for football and they always say the same thing – Scotland for the atmosphere in the stadium.

“What happened in 2006 doesn’t impact anything but I am very excited to feel the atmosphere tomorrow, my players are excited to feel that and I hope it is going to be a great match where both teams will play very good and then maybe the best team will win at the end.”

