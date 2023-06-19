David De Gea relaxes on holiday – Monday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 19.

Football

England looked back 20 years ahead of tonight’s match.

The start of something special ⭐️@WayneRooney scored his first #ThreeLions goal against tonight's opponents back in 2003! pic.twitter.com/tiOIsoZPnu — England (@England) June 19, 2023

Ronald Koeman looked ahead after Nations League disappointment.

Teleurstellende Final Four Nations League. Werk aan de winkel op weg naar de eerste kwalificatiewedstrijden voor @EURO2024 in september! –Disappointing Final Four Nations League. Work needs to be done towards the first qualification matches for #Euro2024 in September! pic.twitter.com/owcPDqjIHf — Ronald Koeman (@RonaldKoeman) June 19, 2023

David De Gea was relaxing.

Charlie Adam was heading back to school.

Formula One

George Russell paid the price over the weekend.

One small mistake with big consequences. Sorry to the team – that just shouldn't happen. We had good pace this weekend and I’ll make sure I come back stronger! pic.twitter.com/FgEFuQZfo5 — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) June 18, 2023

Red Bull recorded their 100th win.

100 wins 🙌 To take the 100th Grand Prix victory for our team is absolutely fantastic and an amazing achievement by everyone! Very proud to be part of this, @redbullracing 👏 Let’s keep this going 🚀 Canada, your support is incredible! Thank you very much! 🍁 pic.twitter.com/QzZRM7BbYy — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) June 18, 2023

Fernando Alonso was still celebrating.

What an honor to share the podium with these F1 legends. Thanks Canada🇨🇦💚. Enjoyed every single lap . #f1 #canada #montreal #astonmartin pic.twitter.com/l5ZJtNLSTS — Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) June 18, 2023

Cricket

KP had a difficult choice to make.

Tennis

Katie Boulter was fighting off nature.

Boxing

It was time to celebrate Father’s Day.

Happy Fathers Day Dad.. I love ya! 💙👊💙 pic.twitter.com/aKPD0NJHVc — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) June 18, 2023

Happy Fathers Day Dad. XYou da man!! ❤️💥🥰👊🏽🫶🏾🤗 pic.twitter.com/CTK7dAdzZX — David Haye (@davidhaye) June 18, 2023