Michael O’Neill feels Northern Ireland did not deserve to lose to Kazakhstan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Michael O’Neill feels Northern Ireland did not deserve to lose to Kazakhstan

By Press Association
Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland lost on Monday (Liam McBurney/PA)
Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland lost on Monday (Liam McBurney/PA)

Michael O’Neill said Northern Ireland did not deserve to lose Monday’s Euro 2024 qualifier at home to Kazakhstan after being hit by a “sucker-punch” from substitute Abat Aimbetov in the 88th minute.

Northern Ireland had more of the ball and created more opportunities, but the lack of quality in the final third told once again as O’Neill’s injury-hit squad fell to a 1-0 defeat for a third consecutive Group H match.

They had been pushing for a winner without joy when Aimbetov broke away from his own half late on, riding a challenge from Craig Cathcart and then Paddy McNair before slotting past Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Qualification for next summer’s finals now looks a long shot as Northern Ireland have only three points, secured against minnows San Marino, from their opening four fixtures, but O’Neill’s bigger concern this week has been nurturing a young team with 10 senior players missing.

“I don’t think it was merited,” O’Neill said in the wake of a result that was greeted with boos at the final whistle at Windsor Park. “We were very dominant in the first half, we found it quite difficult to play through a team that was set up to defend deep with 10 players behind the ball.

“We created one or two opportunities…and we gave up one chance which was poor defending on our part. In the second half I think the game looked like it was drifting a bit but I think the substitutes gave us a lift.

“We lost Jonny (Evans, who came off with a shoulder injury) at that point, we had to change the shape and we were a little bit patched up in the back four, and then we lose a goal right at the end, a real sucker-punch.

“I think Kazakhstan were more than happy to settle for a point and they came away with all three and it’s a very disappointing result.

“For us to lose the game in that way is extremely disappointing. We’ve lost three games 1-0, we’ve conceded goals that if you’re going to progress at this level you can’t concede and we’re learning the hard way at the moment that the mistakes we’re making are costing us.”

O’Neill has spent much of this international window and the one in March preaching caution given Northern Ireland’s injury predicament, talking about how much was being asked of young players, many of whom lack first-team experience at club level, let alone international.

Shea Charles started for Northern Ireland
Shea Charles started for Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)

Conor Bradley was missing through injury but there were still two teenagers in the starting line-up in Shea Charles and Isaac Price, with Dale Taylor among those coming off the bench.

Patience could be a key word, but after a second half in which the atmosphere at Windsor fell flat, some fans booed as the players walked off.

“Fans are entitled to boo,” O’Neill said. “We lost the game 1-0. I don’t read too much into that. Very rarely do you go to a match where the home team lose 1-0 and the fans cheer.

“They were probably frustrated to see us lose the game as we are as staff and players, but hopefully they see a young team which is going to have to take a bit of time to mould that team.

“We need a little more experience and some of our more experienced players back to help a lot of those younger players.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

A fire in a bin was brought under control by the fire service.
Fire in bin at Peterhead Asda
Ramnee Hotel in Forres is on the market. Image: Christie & Co.
Edwardian period Forres hotel goes on the market for £950,000
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Urquhart threatened the cat during a row with his partner. Picture shows; Bryan Urqhaurt . Tain Sheriff Court. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 19/06/2023
'Appalling' man made threats against a CAT during row with his girlfriend
Scotland's Kenny McLean celebrates after scoring the winner against Norway. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Steve Clarke is building something special with Scotland
Proposed plans for the new Aberdeen Market (Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council)
Scott Begbie: New Aberdeen Market should be at the centre of city's fresh start
Noah Penman, the Scottish Junior Champion for Platform. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Polish trip gives Aberdeen diver Noah Penman first taste of senior international competition
Peter Renshaw at the Salvation Army Citadel in Aberdeen.
'We are here and we are open': Aberdeen Salvation Army declares doors open for…
Cut grass sends out a distress signal.
Scott Smith: Discover a bunch of curious facts about plants
Inverness Sheriff Court.
No jail for guesthouse owner who used spy camera alarm clock to record women…
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Highland planning ahead 19.6.23 Picture shows; The former Borrodale school in Skye. Skye. Supplied by Al Mearns/Glendale Trust/Christopher Donnan Date; Unknown
Former Skye school to be turned into houses, Easter Ross wind farm in the…