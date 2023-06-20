On this day in 2008: Steve McClaren appointed manager of FC Twente

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former England boss Steve McClaren was appointed manager of Dutch club FC Twente, on this day in 2008.

The then 47-year-old signed a two-year deal to return to management for the first time since he left his role as England boss, following their failure to reach the 2008 European Championship.

McClaren’s name was closely linked with the Blackburn job after Mark Hughes left Ewood Park to join Manchester City, before he chose to succeed Fred Rutten in the Twente hot seat.

McClaren joined FC Twente after leaving England (Martin Rickett/PA)

On his arrival, McClaren said: “It will be a huge challenge for me to work in the Dutch league and in the Champions League with FC Twente, but I am excited by the prospect and believe we are feeling positive for the campaign ahead.

“My message to the club’s fans, supporters I have heard so much about already, is a simple one: we will do everything in our power to take the club forward.”

McClaren kept to his word and steered the Dutch club to the Eredivisie title in 2010 after they finished runners-up to AZ Alkmaar in his first season in charge, but soon left to become manager at Wolfsburg and become the first Englishman to manage a German top-flight football club.

McClaren’s name was initially made in club management with Middlesbrough, where he won the League Cup in 2004 before falling just short in the 2006 UEFA Cup final – after successfully serving as Sir Alex Ferguson’s number two at Manchester United.

McClaren was linked with Mark Hughes’ old job at Blackburn before opting for the Dutch club (Martin Rickett/PA)

He was stood down from his role as England boss in November 2007 and was later replaced by Fabio Capello following a 3-2 Wembley defeat to Croatia which ended England’s hopes of qualifying for the tournament in Austria and Switzerland.

Following his time with Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga and a short stay at Nottingham Forest, he returned to Twente between January 2012 and February 2013 where he failed to reach the highs from his first stint and went on to spend a couple of spells with Derby as well as Newcastle and QPR.

McClaren returned to Old Trafford at the beginning of last season to become assistant manager to Erik ten Hag, helping Manchester United to their first trophy since 2017 as they won the Carabao Cup in February.