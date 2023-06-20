Football rumours: Marcus Rashford set to sign long-term Man United deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Football rumours: Marcus Rashford set to sign long-term Man United deal

By Press Association
Marcus Rashford is reportedly close to agreeing a new Manchester United contract (Martin Rickett/PA)
What the papers say

Manchester United are experiencing mixed fortunes as Erik ten Hag looks to build his squad for next season. On the plus side, the Daily Mail says they are close to agreeing a new, long-term deal with forward Marcus Rashford.

England v North Macedonia – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group C – Old Trafford
England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is happy at Everton (Martin Rickett/PA)

But the Mail also reports that United’s pursuit of Jordan Pickford is not going as smoothly. The paper says the England goalkeeper is happy at Everton, with no approach yet from Old Trafford.

West Ham look to have missed out in their pursuit of Mexican midfielder Edson Alvarez from Ajax, according to The Guardian. They continue to press ahead with a move for Joao Palhinha from Fulham.

Several leading clubs will be on alert after news from Napoli about striker Victor Osimhen. The Italian champions hope to extend the 24-year-old Nigerian’s contract, but according to the Metro, they would consider an offer “they cannot refuse”.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Liverpool v Ajax – UEFA Champions League – Group D – Anfield
Former Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch (left) is a target for Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

:

Ryan Gravenberch: Liverpool are looking to sign the 21-year-old Dutch midfielder from Bayern Munich during the summer.

Matt Doherty: The 31-year-old former Tottenham defender is being linked with a free-agent move to the Saudi Pro League.

