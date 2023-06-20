Adam Idah confident Republic of Ireland can cause Euro 2024 qualifying shock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Adam Idah confident Republic of Ireland can cause Euro 2024 qualifying shock

By Press Association
Republic of Ireland striker Adam Idah (centre) is congratulated by his team-mates after scoring his first senior international goal (Niall Carson/PA)
Republic of Ireland striker Adam Idah (centre) is congratulated by his team-mates after scoring his first senior international goal (Niall Carson/PA)

Adam Idah is confident the Republic of Ireland have a shock result in them after belatedly igniting their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Monday night’s 3-0 victory over Gibraltar was their first in three attempts and came three days after a disappointing display in defeat by Greece in Athens.

They sit third in the group having played a game more than the Netherlands, whom they face in September after the little matter of beaten World Cup finalists France in Paris, but Norwich striker Idah is refusing to give up hope.

Asked if the big wins they need are possible, the 22-year-old said: “Of course, I think everyone saw it last time we played France. We were outstanding.

“I know we didn’t win, but we showed we can put up a test against these big teams. It’s up to us at the end of the day to finish that.

“I believe – and I think everyone else believes – we can go and do it. The next step is to go and show what we are about.”

If victory over Gibraltar, who are ranked 201st in the world by FIFA, was expected, it did not come easily with the sides heading for the dressing rooms at half-time with the deadlock unbroken.

However, the introduction of Celtic winger Mikey Johnston and the switch to a back four after the break paid dividends, Johnston opening the scoring with his first goal for Ireland within seven minutes of his arrival before Evan Ferguson doubled the advantage.

There was relief too for late substitute Idah, who finally opened his account at the 16th attempt in stoppage time, in the process ending talk of matching the feat of former Ireland frontman John Aldridge, who broke his duck in his 19th appearance.

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny was under pressure before kick-off against Gibraltar
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny was under pressure before kick-off against Gibraltar (Niall Carson/PA)

Idah said: “It’s tough when you haven’t scored and played a lot of games. But I’ve spoken to people and the main thing was to stay patient, goals will come.

“My job is to score goals and that’s probably the toughest part about it, not scoring. I’ve scored and got off the mark and now I’ll try to keep scoring.”

For manager Stephen Kenny, who went into the game under extreme pressure as a result of the defeat in Greece, Idah’s exploits represented reward for the faith he has invested in a player promoted from the Under-21 ranks.

The frontman said: “I have been with Stephen since 18 years old. He has shown great faith in me.

“I haven’t scored in a lot of games. For him to keep playing me and bringing me on gives me great confidence and belief. I’m delighted to score and to repay him for all he’s done for me. I’m very appreciative for what he has done.”

James McClean, who became the seventh man to win 100 caps for Ireland, had voiced his support for Kenny during the build-up to the game, and 18-year-old Ferguson insisted afterwards the players remain firmly behind the manager.

The Brighton striker, who described his last six months for club and country as “mad”, said: “I don’t think anyone’s going against the manager. We’re all behind him and we’ve all got trust in him.”

