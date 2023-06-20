Rob Page urges Wales to improve discipline against opponents ‘good at dark arts’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rob Page urges Wales to improve discipline against opponents ‘good at dark arts’

By Press Association
Wales manager Rob Page has seen his side reduced to 10 men all too often by red cards over recent months (Adam Davy/PA)
Wales manager Rob Page has seen his side reduced to 10 men all too often by red cards over recent months (Adam Davy/PA)

Rob Page says Wales must improve their discipline against opponents “good at the dark arts” of football.

Wales were reduced to 10 men for the second successive game as Joe Morrell was sent off in Monday’s 2-0 European Championship qualifying defeat to Turkey.

Morrell’s first-half dismissal in Samsun for a studs-up challenge on Ferdi Kadioglu came just a few days after Kieffer Moore was sent off for kicking Armenia goalkeeper Ognjen Chancharevich.

Wales Media Activity – Vale Resort – Monday November 14th
Joe Morrell became the latest Wales player to be sent off against Turkey on Monday (Ben Birchall/PA)

Losing players to red cards has become a recurring theme for Wales who had goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey sent off against Iran at the World Cup in November and Ethan Ampadu and Harry Wilson banished at the delayed Euro 2020 finals two years ago.

“We should be disciplined enough to keep 11 players on the pitch,” manager Page said.

“Kieffer’s fallen for it on Friday, the keeper knew exactly what he was doing. It’s the softest red card, but you lift your foot and you open yourself up for a red card.

“Joe is the same. He has not got it in him to hurt somebody, but you lift your foot and you’re asking the question.

Wales v Armenia – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group D – Cardiff City Stadium
Wales striker Kieffer Moore (centre) was sent off against Armenia on Friday (Adam Davy/PA)

“We frustrated Turkey and I told the players I was proud of them, but we shouldn’t have to put in a shift like that with 10 men.

“We’ve got to learn from it because these teams are good at the dark arts and we’ve got to know not to retaliate.”

Wales’ Samsun setback has left them with a mountain to climb to claim a top-two qualifying spot from Group D.

They have dropped to fourth and are five points off leaders Turkey, while Armenia and Croatia are also above Wales with games in hand.

“We’ve seen Armenia beat Latvia in the 91st minute (on Monday),” said Page.

“Both teams are capable of picking points up. There’s loads of points to play for and we have got to have that mentality where we have got to win every game now.

“To give ourselves a chance, that has got to be the mentality.”

Wales are almost certainly guaranteed a play-off place and qualifying for Germany next summer through that particular route should they not finish in the top two.

Midfielder Ampadu told S4C: “We have to pick ourselves up for the remaining group games.

Wales v Armenia – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group D – Cardiff City Stadium
Ethan Ampadu says Wales still retain hope of qualifying automatically for Euro 2004 (Adam Davy/PA)

“Lucky there’s still games to play and while you have a chance there’s still every hope.

“Every now and then your confidence can take a knock, but the belief is still there that we can go (to Euro 2024).

“This has not been our best camp but roll on September to put it right.”

Wales resume their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign away to bottom-placed Latvia on September 11.

They host Croatia in Cardiff in October before finishing with a November double-header away to Armenia and at home to Turkey.

