Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka funds shelters for Turkish families affected by earthquake

Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka has funded accommodation for Turkish families displaced by February’s earthquake.

The 21-year-old, who scored his first professional hat-trick as England thrashed North Macedonia 7-0 in a Euro 2024 qualifier at Old Trafford on Monday night, has been working with charity organisation Big Shoe to help people in need in Turkey.

Over 50,000 people were killed after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Turkey and Syria earlier this year, with over two million left homeless by the damage caused.

A total of 26 families have benefitted from Bukayo Saka’s funding of accommodation in Turkey (Big Shoe/PA handout)

Saka has paid for accommodation for 26 families directly affected by the disaster, financing shelters in Hatay, Adiyaman, Kahramanmaras and Malatya, having also teamed up with Big Shoe to cover 120 surgeries for children in Nigeria last year.

“I’ve seen the devastating news on social media and on TV and I knew right away that I really want to help the people affected by this tragedy,” Saka said.

“Anyone who has a roof over their head can consider themselves lucky. From one day to another, the catastrophe took away everything those people had, through no fault of their own.

“To be able to help and give something back, means a lot to me.”