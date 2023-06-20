Katie Boulter’s winning run ends against Zhu Lin at Rothesay Classic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Katie Boulter’s winning run ends against Zhu Lin at Rothesay Classic

By Press Association
Katie Boulter was beaten by Zhu Lin (Jacob King/PA)
Katie Boulter was beaten by Zhu Lin (Jacob King/PA)

Katie Boulter’s winning run ended with defeat by China’s Zhu Lin in the first round of the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham.

Boulter celebrated the best achievement of her career in Nottingham on Sunday when she won her first WTA Tour title to reach a new highest ranking of 77.

It cemented her position as British number one in the absence of the injured Emma Raducanu, but Boulter was unable to back it up at Edgbaston Priory, where she made the quarter-finals last year.

The 26-year-old said: “It was obviously a tough match today. I knew coming in here that I would be on the back foot body-wise, which is a place I actually want to be because it means I’m testing myself and pushing myself having played a lot of matches.

“I didn’t want to skip a week and I’m proud of myself for going out there and I gave it absolutely everything I had.

“Unfortunately I was on the losing side today but I pick myself up and we get ready for the next few events.”

Boulter certainly had her chances against Zhu, ranked 39, but she was unable to convert enough of them in a 7-5 7-5 defeat.

Jelena Ostapenko celebrates at the Rothesay Classic
Jelena Ostapenko won at the Rothesay Classic on Tuesday (Jacob King/PA)

Boulter began well, opening up a 3-1 lead, but Zhu responded strongly and took her second set point in the 12th game.

The second set was a rollercoaster featuring seven breaks of serve and 17 break points.

Boulter was only able to take three of her 10 opportunities, though, and – after saving two match points at 4-5 – she sent a backhand long on the third, two games later.

The quick turnaround meant Boulter was not able to celebrate her big victory, the British number one saying with a smile: “I wish.

“I had a team dinner. I was actually getting treatment during that dinner. It was completely normal. I’m sure I’m going to take some time once I’ve completed all these weeks and I will have a nice team dinner again.”

The player Boulter beat in the final in Nottingham, compatriot Jodie Burrage, also fell at the first hurdle, losing out 4-6 6-2 7-5 in an all-British clash with Harriet Dart.

It was nip and tuck throughout, with Dart finally making the breakthrough at the end after Burrage, who played a series of long matches in Nottingham, rolled her right ankle.

Harriet Dart
Harriet Dart defeated compatriot Jodie Burrage (Jacob King/PA)

The 24-year-old is hopeful the injury is not serious, saying: “I’ve just been in to see the doctors and luckily the brace I was wearing saved me. I’ve done that ankle badly twice before so I think a bit of shock got me in the match.

“I didn’t want to make it worse so it hindered me a little bit. I’m sure it will be fine. I think I’m just exhausted and my emotions are a little bit all over the place.”

Dart, who has been battling tonsillitis, lost to Boulter in the quarter-finals last week before a tense exchange at the net when Dart took exception to her opponent pointing at her head.

The British women have spoken often about the friendly atmosphere between them but that appears to be being tested, with Dart and Burrage sharing nothing more than a brief handshake.

Harriet Dart (right) and Jodie Burrage shared only a brief handshake
Harriet Dart (right) and Jodie Burrage shared only a brief handshake (Jacob King/PA)

“I thought she directed something at me so I wasn’t best pleased,” said Dart of Boulter. “I just said to her well played but I didn’t think it was necessary, and that was it.”

Play did not get under way until 1.30pm on Tuesday because of rain, with second seed Jelena Ostapenko battling to a three-set win over Czech teenager Linda Noskova in the opening match.

The final action saw Russian fourth seed Anastasia Potapova defeat Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk 6-7 (6) 7-5 6-4 in a match that ended with no handshake or acknowledgement between the players.

