Scotland’s Euro 2024 qualifier interrupted due to farcical conditions at Hampden

Scotland’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Georgia was interrupted for work to the pitch ahead of an inspection after the hosts took the lead amid farcical conditions at Hampden.

A torrential downpour in the hour before kick-off led to the match kicking off in unplayable-looking conditions.

Simple passes were getting stuck, water was splashing up with every step and a well-struck shot from the visitors almost stopped in the goalmouth, although it was going wide anyway.

10' | The match official has suspended the match for twenty minutes to give time to clear the pitch following substantial rainfall. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 0-0 🇬🇪 — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 20, 2023

Callum McGregor fired Scotland ahead after John McGinn’s sixth-minute corner ricocheted back to the midfielder, before the referee went off to have discussions with an official on the sidelines.

The Georgia players remonstrated over the conditions and the referee signalled for both teams to leave the pitch several minutes later.

It was soon announced there would be a reassessment of the pitch in 20 minutes’ time.