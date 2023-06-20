Tommy Doyle inspired by Man City treble ahead of England Under-21s’ Euros bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Tommy Doyle inspired by Man City treble ahead of England Under-21s’ Euros bid

By Press Association
England Under-21s’ Tommy Doyle is inspired by his Manchester City team-mates (Simon Marper/PA)
England Under-21s’ Tommy Doyle is inspired by his Manchester City team-mates (Simon Marper/PA)

England Under-21s’ Tommy Doyle admits Manchester City’s treble winners have given him inspiration for Euro glory.

The midfielder watched as his parent club won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League while on loan at Sheffield United.

Doyle also won promotion with the Blades after finishing second in the Championship.

He is in Georgia ahead of England’s Group C opener with the Czech Republic in Batumi on Thursday and feels Pep Guardiola’s superstars have provided added motivation for him.

“It’s massive to see and gives you inspiration as well to go on to win and get yourself in that team as well to enjoy success,” said the 21-year-old.

“It was special. Of course you want to be there as well and be involved but you have to respect where you’re at at this moment.

“I was 110 per cent focused on Sheffield United and what I needed to do there but, as well as a player of City, I’m a fan as well so I was always watching. I had my fan hat on more because I was at a different club.

Tommy Doyle File Photo
Tommy Doyle was part of the Sheffield United team which won promotion to the Premier League (Nigel French/PA)

“It’s massive for the club. They deserved it, they were brilliant and when it got to the business end they stepped up another level.”

The Young Lions go into the tournament as one of the favourites in Georgia.

Cole Palmer won the treble with Manchester City this season, Ben Johnson helped West Ham win the Europa Conference League, Max Aarons has won the Championship twice and Morgan Gibbs-White, Angel Gomes and Emile Smith Rowe lifted the Under-17s World Cup in 2017.

Gareth Southgate believes the senior side have serial winners and Doyle feels the Young Lions, who also face Israel and Germany in the group stage, are the same.

He said: “Yeah, of course. It’s on a little bit of a different scale. A lot of the lads in the seniors, the ones I know from City, have just come off the back of winning a treble and that is obviously massive for anyone as a player.

“But lads here have won a lot, whether that be at academy level or stepping up and winning promotions or whatever that is.

“We have lads who love to win, want to win and who have won before. That obviously does help.”

More from Press and Journal

Jayden Wallace is missing from Aberdeen.
Concern grows for missing teenager believed to be in Aberdeen
Original 106 has announced its new breakfast presenters Claire Kinnaird and Pete McIntosh. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Original 106 announces new breakfast show presenters
England Under-21s’ Tommy Doyle is inspired by his Manchester City team-mates (Simon Marper/PA)
Andrew Martin: A little MG magic makes the motoring dream work
England Under-21s’ Tommy Doyle is inspired by his Manchester City team-mates (Simon Marper/PA)
Audi RS4 Avant: A seriously special drive
The word Police in blue over the front of a white police car.
Oban police: Officers investigate after man claims he was shoved down stairs
Defender Jake Davidson, right, in action for Queen's Park against Inverness midfielder Aaron Doran last season, is highly rated by his former manager Owen Coyle. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle signing Jake Davidson has Premiership potential, says Owen Coyle
Councillor Graham Leadbitter would like people using Moray's network of paths to be able to make a voluntary donation for their upkeep. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray core paths ranger job gets the go-ahead
UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman (Image: James Veysey/Shutterstock)
Rory Buccheri: Communities will be worse off if universities don't stay 'open to all'
Budget ferry service
Orkney council 'needs a Plan B' for replacement internal ferries
Logie Timber is to create up to four new jobs after a £240,000 investment. Image: HIE
Moray sawmill creating jobs after making £240,000 investment