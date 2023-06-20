Chris Mepham says Wales players remain ‘100 per cent’ behind manager Rob Page

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chris Mepham says Wales players remain ‘100 per cent’ behind manager Rob Page

By Press Association
Chris Mepham (right) says the Wales squad are fully behind under-fire manager Rob Page (Nick Potts/PA)
Chris Mepham insists the Wales squad are “100 per cent” behind embattled manager Rob Page.

Wales’ terrible run of results has piled the pressure on Page just nine months after he signed a four-year contract as national team manager.

Page has taken Wales to two major tournaments – the delayed Euro 2020 finals and the 2022 World Cup – but a run of one win in 12 games has left serious question marks over whether he is the man to lead the country in the post Gareth Bale-era.

Wales manager Rob Page has come under pressure after presiding over a run of one win in 12 games (Adam Davy/PA)

Many Wales fans on social media have made it clear they want managerial change now, but Bournemouth defender Mepham says Page has the full backing of the squad.

Asked if the players were fully behind Page after Monday’s 2-0 European Championship qualifying defeat in Turkey, Mepham replied: “100 per cent. He’s someone I really admire.

“He brought me into the Wales set-up in the first place and I’ll make sure I give everything I can for him.

“On the flip side, it is a results business, but we’ve also played a lot of tough teams – Belgium twice and Netherlands twice in this run – and we’re mixing it with the very best.

“We know we need to do better and we’re definitely be looking at ways to do that. We believe we can turn it around.”

Wales have been short of goals in the post Gareth Bale-era (Martin Rickett/PA)

Successive defeats to Armenia and Turkey have left Wales’ hopes of automatic qualification for Euro 2024 hanging by a thread.

Wales now trail Group D leaders Turkey by five points at the halfway stage of their campaign, while Armenia and group favourites Croatia are also above them with games in hand.

Mepham said: “I think it’s a free hit for us now. We’re five points behind Turkey and the onus on us now is to win games.

“In a weird way, the pressure is off a little bit because there is that gap.

“We’ve got to make sure in the next camp that we go full guns blazing and get a result to close that gap.”

Wales return to Euro 2024 qualifying action in Latvia on September 11 before hosting Croatia the following month.

They finishing with a November double-header away to Armenia and at home to Turkey.

Even if Wales do not finish in the top two, there is a strong chance they will contest the play-offs in the hope of qualifying for the finals in Germany next summer.

Page said Wales must improve their discipline after red cards for Kieffer Moore and Joe Morrell saw them reduced to 10 men against Armenia and Turkey.

Wales have struggled to keep 10 men on the field in recent games with Kieffer Moore (number 13) pictured being sent off against Armenia (Adam Davy/PA)

But Mepham insists there is no overall disciplinary issue, saying: “The gaffer drives getting stuck in, putting your body on the line and getting into tackles.

“But we’re experienced professional footballers and we know what’s worth going into and what’s not.

“I think Kieffer’s red card the other day was harsh, but in big moments you can’t put the team at risk by losing a man.

“Certainly having 11 men makes the game a lot easier.”

