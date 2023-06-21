Arsenal agree fee with Chelsea to sign Germany forward Kai Havertz

Arsenal have agreed a fee with Chelsea for the signature of Germany forward Kai Havertz.

The 24-year-old has emerged as a top target for the Gunners in recent weeks as they look to improve a squad that finished second in the Premier League last season.

The PA news agency understands a deal has now been struck between the London rivals, allowing Havertz to discuss terms and undergo a medical.

Havertz hit the winner as Chelsea beat Manchester City to win the Champions League in 2021 (Nick Potts/PA)

The deal is believed to top £65million including add-ons, with Havertz now likely to become Arsenal’s first signing of the season.

Having joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020, Havertz has scored 19 goals in 91 Premier League appearances for the Blues and also hit the only goal of the game as they beat Manchester City to win the Champions League in 2021.

He could swiftly be followed to the Emirates Stadium by West Ham skipper Declan Rice, with Arsenal already seeing two bids turned down.

Rice also has experience of winning European trophies after captaining West Ham to the Europa Conference League last season (Joe Giddens/PA)

Rice has been admired in north London for some time but a club-record fee was rejected by the Hammers on Tuesday with a £90million offer not enough to strike an agreement.

Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia and Jurrien Timber of Ajax have also been linked with Arsenal this summer.