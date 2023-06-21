Yorkshire set to appoint Harry Chathli as new chair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yorkshire set to appoint Harry Chathli as new chair

By Press Association
Harry Chathli is set to become Yorkshire’s new chair (Yorkshire CCC handout/PA)
Harry Chathli is set to become Yorkshire's new chair (Yorkshire CCC handout/PA)

Harry Chathli is set to become Yorkshire’s new chair.

The club said Chathli had been nominated to join the board as a non-executive director with a view to him becoming their new, permanent chair.

His appointment would then need to be ratified by members at an extraordinary general meeting on a date to be confirmed, Yorkshire said.

If his appointment is ratified, the corporate finance expert would be the permanent successor to Lord Kamlesh Patel, who stood down at the end of March. Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson has since served as interim chair.

Patel was appointed in November 2021 at a time when the club’s leadership was facing huge pressure and criticism over its handling of allegations of racism and bullying made by former player Azeem Rafiq.

Yorkshire’s announcement described Chathli as a “lifelong cricket fan” and his daughter Kira is a professional player for Surrey, the South East Stars and the Oval Invincibles in The Hundred.

Recruitment agency Perrett Laver worked with Yorkshire on the recruitment process.

Lord Patel oversaw governance changes at the club which led to the restoration of international hosting rights for Headingley, while the club admitted four charges in relation to an England and Wales Cricket Board investigation into their handling of the Rafiq case, including a failure to address the systemic use of racist or discriminatory language over a prolonged period.

A sanctions hearing for the club is due to be held next Tuesday.

Chathli, who said he had “jumped at the chance” to work at Yorkshire, accepted the club had been through a difficult period.

“I would like to bring the focus back to cricket and excellence on the pitch, as the club continues to learn from the many issues it has faced,” he said.

“I believe cricket excellence is built on two things: inclusivity and financial stability. YCCC needs to represent the Yorkshire of today and tap into all the extraordinary talent at its disposal and we need to have the proper funding to do this.

A view inside Yorkshire's Headingley
Chathli has been nominated to join the board as a non-executive director with a view to him becoming Yorkshire’s new, permanent chair (Danny Lawson/PA)

“We have a lot of work to do, but I have been impressed by the determination and resilience the club has shown and am ready to work with the board and management to do everything I can to get the club back to where it should be.”

The club said they were still having “positive conversations” around the long-term financial future of the club and would make an announcement “in due course”.

Yorkshire chief executive Stephen Vaughan spelt out the issues facing the club to members at the county’s annual general meeting on March 24, highlighting a £3.5million cash shortfall this year and the need to repay £14.9m to the Graves Trust.

