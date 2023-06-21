Cameron Norrie comes from a set down to reach cinch Championships quarter-finals

British number one Cameron Norrie came from a set down to reach the quarter-finals of the cinch Championships.

Norrie, the fifth seed, dropped the opener against Australian Jordan Thompson but then lost just five more games in a 4-6 6-3 6-2 victory at Queen’s Club.

World number 76 Thompson was inspired in the first set, which he sealed with a stunning cross-court backhand winner.

But the 29-year-old’s forehand let him down badly as Norrie broke for 4-2 on his way to levelling the match.

Norrie broke in the first game of the decider, but he had to save three break points as he served for the match before completing the victory in just under two hours to reach a sixth quarter-final this year.

He said: “I think it was the perfect match. Jordan really likes the grass and in the first set he played a couple of good points to beat me.

“I thought I’d played great so I didn’t have to change too much. I came out with a lot of energy in the third set and that’s what got me through.

“It’s really good to be that consistent but you always want more as a tennis player. I want to keep pushing for more, especially in the bigger tournaments.

Norrie was due to play doubles with Andy Murray later on Wednesday evening but the two-time Wimbledon champion, who lost in the singles on Tuesday, withdrew through fatigue.

“He messaged me this morning,” added Norrie.

“It would be nice to play with him, for sure. But I understand. He’s played a lot of matches, and I see he’s got his eyes on Wimbledon. He wants to be fresh for that.

“For me, no big deal. It makes sense. Hopefully we can play again soon. I’d love to do that.”

"I'm very happy to be playing here"@holgerrune2003 loving life at the #cinchChampionships pic.twitter.com/GrMMr3fcfY — cinch Championships (@QueensTennis) June 21, 2023

Ryan Peniston was unable to replicate his debut run to the quarter-finals last year.

The 27-year-old from Southend found world number six and second seed Holger Rune too hot to handle.

Peniston competed well, making light of the 259 places in the rankings between himself and the Danish rising star.

But Rune secured his place in the last eight, on his Queen’s debut, with a 6-3 6-4 victory.

Ryan Peniston is pleased to have received a wild card for Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)

Peniston found out before the match that he has been given a wild card for Wimbledon for the second year running, something he feared might not happen after a wrist injury halted his progress last year.

“I’m over the moon with it. This is awesome news. I’m so pleased,” he said.

“At some points last year, at the end of last year when I had my bad injury, you know, I didn’t know what the future held, to be honest.

“So to be sitting here and be playing at Wimbledon in a couple weeks’ time is amazing.”