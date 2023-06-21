Cameron Norrie comes from a set down to reach cinch Championships quarter-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cameron Norrie comes from a set down to reach cinch Championships quarter-finals

By Press Association
Cameron Norrie (pictured) dropped the opener against Jordan Thompson but then lost just five more games in a 4-6 6-3 6-2 victory (Adam Davy/PA)
Cameron Norrie (pictured) dropped the opener against Jordan Thompson but then lost just five more games in a 4-6 6-3 6-2 victory (Adam Davy/PA)

British number one Cameron Norrie came from a set down to reach the quarter-finals of the cinch Championships.

Norrie, the fifth seed, dropped the opener against Australian Jordan Thompson but then lost just five more games in a 4-6 6-3 6-2 victory at Queen’s Club.

World number 76 Thompson was inspired in the first set, which he sealed with a stunning cross-court backhand winner.

But the 29-year-old’s forehand let him down badly as Norrie broke for 4-2 on his way to levelling the match.

Norrie broke in the first game of the decider, but he had to save three break points as he served for the match before completing the victory in just under two hours to reach a sixth quarter-final this year.

He said: “I think it was the perfect match. Jordan really likes the grass and in the first set he played a couple of good points to beat me.

“I thought I’d played great so I didn’t have to change too much. I came out with a lot of energy in the third set and that’s what got me through.

“It’s really good to be that consistent but you always want more as a tennis player. I want to keep pushing for more, especially in the bigger tournaments.

Norrie was due to play doubles with Andy Murray later on Wednesday evening but the two-time Wimbledon champion, who lost in the singles on Tuesday, withdrew through fatigue.

“He messaged me this morning,” added Norrie.

“It would be nice to play with him, for sure. But I understand. He’s played a lot of matches, and I see he’s got his eyes on Wimbledon. He wants to be fresh for that.

“For me, no big deal. It makes sense. Hopefully we can play again soon. I’d love to do that.”

Ryan Peniston was unable to replicate his debut run to the quarter-finals last year.

The 27-year-old from Southend found world number six and second seed Holger Rune too hot to handle.

Peniston competed well, making light of the 259 places in the rankings between himself and the Danish rising star.

But Rune secured his place in the last eight, on his Queen’s debut, with a 6-3 6-4 victory.

cinch Championships 2023 – Day Three – The Queen’s Club
Ryan Peniston is pleased to have received a wild card for Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)

Peniston found out before the match that he has been given a wild card for Wimbledon for the second year running, something he feared might not happen after a wrist injury halted his progress last year.

“I’m over the moon with it. This is awesome news. I’m so pleased,” he said.

“At some points last year, at the end of last year when I had my bad injury, you know, I didn’t know what the future held, to be honest.

“So to be sitting here and be playing at Wimbledon in a couple weeks’ time is amazing.”

