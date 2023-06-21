Robertson appreciative as Newcastle remember Tiote – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 21.

Football

Andy Robertson showed his appreciation after a rainy night at Hampden.

Billy Gilmour enjoyed his evening, despite the weather.

4/4! Another great night and unbelievable atmosphere at @HampdenPark 💙 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/fNBMxeYBbL — Billy Gilmour (@billygilmourrr) June 21, 2023

As did Scott McTominay.

Chelsea bid farewell to N’Golo Kante.

Newcastle remembered Cheick Tiote, on what would have been his 37th birthday.

Today we remember Cheick Tioté on what would have been his 37th birthday. Rest in peace Cheicky – you'll never be forgotten. 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/LS4IkL1NSr — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 21, 2023

At the Louis Vuitton Fashion Show.

Icons on and off the pitch! 😎#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/1iYDi8yqYL — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 21, 2023

Happy birthdays.

Happy birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales. 💜 pic.twitter.com/71Z7T34Xd2 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) June 21, 2023

Wishing a happy birthday to 1980 FA Cup winner Stuart Pearson 🎂🥳#WHUFC | @huboofulfilment pic.twitter.com/H91KjupA1R — West Ham United (@WestHam) June 21, 2023

Happy birthday to our 1994 League Cup winner, Dean Saunders. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/fWahv9Y1Uu — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) June 21, 2023

Boxing

A trip down memory lane for Frank Bruno.

Afternoon busy 24 hours I was delighted to go back to my old school Swaffield in Wandsworth to visit my old classroom meet the teachers, old school friends, I just wish I had been better pupil!! Its amazing people have a better memory than me & telling me things I got up to!! It… pic.twitter.com/TfkTZWGVgQ — Frank Bruno MBE 🇬🇧 (@frankbrunoboxer) June 21, 2023

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton scrubbed up well at the Louis Vuitton Fashion Show.

Cricket

Harry Brook was focusing on the next four Ashes Tests.

So that’s The Ashes 😮 Looking forward to the next 4 tests! pic.twitter.com/iyEvxDCcmF — Harry Brook (@Harry_Brook_88) June 21, 2023

Athletics

Not a bad office view.