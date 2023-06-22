Charles Dunne staying at St Mirren after change of heart

Charles Dunne has performed a U-turn and agreed a new one-year contract with St Mirren – just three weeks after the Buddies announced his departure.

The 30-year-old defender appeared to be on his way out following two seasons in Paisley after Saints released a statement on May 31 thanking him and two of his colleagues for their service to the club.

It read: “Offers were made to Charles Dunne, Curtis Main and captain Joe Shaughnessy, but all three have decided that their futures lie elsewhere.

“With over 250 combined appearances between them, we thank them immensely for their respective contributions to St Mirren and wish them the very best in their new challenges.”

However, Dunne has since returned to the negotiating table and it was announced on Thursday that the former Wycombe, Blackpool, Oldham and Motherwell player has agreed to remain for a third year with St Mirren.

“I’m buzzing to be back with the boys and the manager,” the Englishman told the Buddies’ website.

“I’ve really enjoyed it at St Mirren. We have a great dressing room with good people at the club so I’m over the moon.”

Manager Stephen Robinson, who recently signed a new deal of his own, welcomed Dunne’s change of heart.

“We’re delighted to have Charles with us for another year,” he said.

“We know what he brings to the team. He’s experienced, left-sided, quick, strong and he’s a big personality within the dressing room.”