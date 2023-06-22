Harry Paton agrees new two-year contract with Motherwell

Harry Paton has signed a new two-year contract with Motherwell after initially joining on a short-term deal towards the end of last season.

The 25-year-old Canadian midfielder arrived in April, becoming Stuart Kettlewell’s first addition, and he made seven appearances as the Fir Park side finished the season strongly.

Paton, who previously played under the Well boss at Ross County, has now committed his future to the Steelmen until 2025.

“It’s great that I’ve been given this opportunity,” he told the Well website.

“I really enjoyed my short stint here last season and I’m now just focused on getting going again.”

Kettlewell is excited about what Paton can bring to Motherwell once he gets a full pre-season under his belt.

“Harry showed signs of real quality last season,” he said.

“Signing when he did, was really difficult as he had to get up to speed really quickly and help us get over the finish line.

“Now he has the summer to prepare physically and mentally and I’m really looking forward to working with him again.”

“He gives us real quality in the middle of the pitch and I have a really good relationship with him personally.”

News of Paton’s signing comes on the same day as confirmation that Dean Cornelius has left Motherwell to join Harrogate on a two-year contract.

The 22-year-old midfielder played more than 50 times for the team he supported as a child after making his debut in May 2019.

Motherwell offered Cornelius a new contract for the upcoming season, but he decided his future lay with English League Two side Harrogate.

“I’ve said for a while I’ve always wanted to challenge myself down in England and I feel like Harrogate is the right club for me,” he told the Town website.

“I’ve spoken briefly with the manager about his goals for the upcoming season and it really matched what I want to do in my career and hopefully we can kick on and have a good season.

“It was never going to be easy leaving Motherwell, but I just felt now at 22 years old it was the right time and the right move in my career to now challenge myself in a new league and a new environment, moving away from home for the first time.”

Motherwell said in a statement: “From attending matches in the stand, to playing over 50 matches for the club. Dean Cornelius has joined Harrogate Town. All the best, Dean.”