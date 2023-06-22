Tom Davies to leave Everton after turning down new contract

Everton midfielder Tom Davies will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the month after turning down a new deal, the club have announced.

The 24-year-old former academy player, who made his debut aged 17 in April 2016, will exit Goodison Park in search of regular playing time after featuring only 19 times in the Premier League last season.

Manager Sean Dyche was keen for Davies to stay and fight for a place in the team as Everton look to avoid a third straight top-flight relegation scrap next campaign.

Instead, he will become the third first-team player to move on at the end of their deals, after it was confirmed earlier in June that Andros Townsend and Yerry Mina would not be offered new contracts.

Everton director of football, Kevin Thelwell, said: “We offered Tom a new contract, but he feels he has reached the stage in his career where he needs regular first-team football and, as a result, he wants to look at alternative options away from Everton.

“As a lifelong Evertonian and proud Scouser, Tom has always given everything for the club. We respect his decision and thank him for his service and commitment. Everyone at Everton wishes him the very best for the future.”

One of Davies’ most memorable moments at Goodison Park came when he scored the third goal in a 4-0 win over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in 2017.

That season saw the team finish seventh and qualify for the Europa League, but the former England Under-21 captain’s time with the Toffees coincided with a steady slide down the table, culminating in 16th and 17th-place finishes that saw them only narrowly beat the drop.

He leaves having made 179 appearances across seven seasons for the club in all competitions, scoring seven goals.

Club captain Seamus Coleman and backup goalkeeper Andy Lonergan have both been offered new deals, but Asmir Begovic will leave the club after rejecting new terms.