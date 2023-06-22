Aleksander Ceferin accepts fans faced ‘problems’ at Champions League final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Aleksander Ceferin accepts fans faced ‘problems’ at Champions League final

By Press Association
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin accepted the fan experience at the Champions League final in Istanbul was not perfect (Niall Carson/PA).
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin accepted the fan experience at the Champions League final in Istanbul was not perfect (Niall Carson/PA).

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has admitted “not everything was perfect” for supporters at the Champions League final in Istanbul.

Manchester City supporters reported issues with transport to the out-of-town Ataturk Stadium for the showpiece match on June 10 against Inter Milan, as well as a lack of toilets and limited access to water.

Football Supporters Europe is gathering fan accounts from Istanbul in order to compile a report to present to UEFA.

Ceferin, speaking at the European Football Fans Congress in Manchester, said this year’s men’s and women’s club competition finals “proved UEFA had learned from past mistakes”, but he added: “We’re well aware that in Istanbul not everything was perfect and I’m certainly not playing down the problems encountered by some.

Fans experienced issues at the Champions League final in Istanbul
Fans experienced issues at the Champions League final in Istanbul (Nick Potts/PA)

“But let us continue working together to improve what we can improve. I’m thinking in particular of transport links, to better understanding the hosting of disabled supporters and access to water and toilets for everyone.

“I can assure you that next year’s Champions League final at Wembley and Euro 2024 in Germany will be a unique experience for fans.”

Close to the start of his address, Ceferin referenced the extremely serious issues which faced Liverpool fans in particular at the 2022 Champions League final in Paris.

An independent report into the chaos at the match in the French capital found UEFA bore “primary responsibility” for what almost became “a mass fatality catastrophe”.

Ceferin said: “Given what some of you experience recently, I would understand if I got a cold reception.

“I also came here to say sorry. We would love to erase events that happened last year. Everyone welcomed the decision to move the Champions League final from St Petersburg to Paris and we know what happened.

“Good intentions are often not enough, we know that and we are sorry for that.

“I think we should roll up our sleeves and ensure that attending a football match remains a unique and unforgettable experience for everyone.”

Ceferin said he had also come to ask a favour of supporters.

“Our relationship cannot be one-sided,” the Slovenian said.

He said UEFA needed help to get rid of the “idiots” who “hide in the ground” and behave abusively.

“Let’s work together to put our house in order and ban from stadiums anyone who comes to a stadium not for the love of football, but with hatred for others,” he said.

Ceferin again thanked fans for their crucial role in causing the collapse of the European Super League in 2021.

Ceferin again thanked fans for their crucial role in blocking the European Super League
Ceferin again thanked fans for their crucial role in blocking the European Super League (Adam Davy/PA)

“You were not just the 12th man, you were the first name on the team sheet for a match that lasted not 90 minutes, but 48 hours,” he added.

“You saved football, and for that football lovers will be grateful forever.”

Ceferin also said fan pressure – along with lobbying from Europe’s domestic leagues – had been key in limiting the expansion of the Champions League’s new league phase from 2024-25 to eight matches instead of 10. He said the move had cost clubs “hundreds of millions of euros” but said UEFA was sticking with it because “it is the right thing to do”.

More from Press and Journal

Scotland's Callum McGregor celebrates with John McGinn (second from right) after making it 1-0 against Georgia. Image: SNS
Scotland defender Ryan Porteous reveals boss Steve Clarke's words of caution on Euro 2024…
Image: Police Scotland.
15-year-old reported missing in Inverness
The plans will turn parts of the picturesque Mearns countryside into electrical substations with an overhead line passing through. Image: Gordon Lennox and Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
SSEN extends consultation on controversial plans to turn Mearns countryside into substation for second…
Left, Save the Belmont Cinema campaign group activist Jacob Campbell and Faffless boss Craig Thom have submitted rival plans to operate the Belmont. Image: DC Thomson.
Save The Belmont Cinema campaign group and Faffless cafe announce competing bids to run…
Poilce at the scene on Ellon Road.
Four male youths charged following reported housebreaking on Ellon Road Aberdeen
Evan Towler battles for the ball while on loan at Elgin City.
Aberdeen youngster Evan Towler joins Montrose on season-long loan
Derek Brown with the Highland Council logo in the background.
New Highland Council chief executive looking forward to serving communities and improving his Gaelic
A Scotrail train for the far north passes through Evanton.
Trains from Kyle of Lochalsh halted following one-vehicle road crash
Google Maps image of Gairlochy Swing Bridge.
Caledonian Canal impassable until next week due to broken swing bridge
The late politician Winnie Ewing, pictured at the unveiling of her portrait at the Scottish parliament in 2017 (Image: David Cheskin/PA)
Alistair Carmichael: No matter what, Winnie Ewing was always on the side of local…