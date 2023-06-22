Brendan Rodgers determined to achieve more success after Celtic return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Brendan Rodgers determined to achieve more success after Celtic return

By Press Association
Brendan Rodgers is determined to make his second spell at Celtic a success (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Brendan Rodgers is determined to make his second spell at Celtic a success (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Brendan Rodgers has vowed he will not dwell on past glories after returning for a second spell as Celtic manager.

Following Ange Postecoglou’s departure for Tottenham after a Treble-winning campaign, Rodgers’ comeback was confirmed on a three-year contract.

Rodgers had himself suddenly left the Hoops to head to Leicester in February 2019 after winning seven out of seven domestic trophies.

The former Liverpool boss, though, maintains he still has plenty of hunger for more success on his return to Celtic Park.

“I’m very proud and obviously very happy to be here, I want to say a massive thank you to Dermot (Desmond) and the board for taking me back, and everything feels so natural, I’m really pleased,” Rodgers told Celtic TV.

“The nostalgia is great, but it’s the past and hopefully from that period, what we achieved is set in concrete and will always be there.

“But I’m here again to win and look forward and continue with that mentality and to look to see if we can do something in Europe.

“But there is no doubt that happiness of being here played a huge part both professionally and personally.

Brendan Rodgers
Brendan Rodgers enjoyed a successful spell with Celtic before leaving for Leicester (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“From a football perspective, we achieved and created history while I was here and the aim will be to continue with that mentality going forward.

“But also outside of the field, my family and everyone associated with me had great happiness of their time here, so that made it pretty straightforward in terms of wanting to come back.

“Our life outside of football was incredible, and Scotland and Glasgow was amazing for us. So from a professional perspective and from a personal perspective there was a real happiness for us to come back.”

Rodgers admits he has a tough act to follow after the success achieved under Postecoglou’s tenure.

Angelos Postecoglou
Ange Postecoglou guided Celtic to the domestic treble last season (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“It will be the first job that I’ve come into where the team and club is on a high,” said Rodgers, who is set to face the media at Celtic Park on Friday afternoon for the first time since he was appointed as Postecoglou’s successor.

“When I’ve gone into previous roles, it’s been different situations, so I think Ange has done a fantastic job here over the last couple of years, culminating in finishing with the Treble.

“It is a fantastic achievement. What you have is a young hungry squad who, if they keep that mentality, then they can continue to achieve.

“I think Europe is always a big factor for this club. Can we develop the team to do something in Europe?

“Domestic football is always important, it’s the bread and butter, being dominant here in Scotland, but, of course, it’s transferring that into Europe and seeing if we can achieve something in there.”

Earlier on Thursday, Celtic completed the first signing of Rodgers’ second spell in charge with the arrival of Norwegian midfielder Odin Thiago Holm from Eliteserien club Valerenga.

Rodgers is determined his side will continue to play on the front foot.

“What my commitment has always been is to attacking, aggressive football. In my last time here we were able to achieve that, especially playing so many games,” he said.

“My commitment is always to be an attacking team, to be an aggressive team and to be a winning team. That’s always the promise I make.”

Scotland's Callum McGregor celebrates with John McGinn (second from right) after making it 1-0 against Georgia. Image: SNS
