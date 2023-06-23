On this day in 2013: England beaten by India in Champions Trophy final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

On this day in 2013: England beaten by India in Champions Trophy final

By Press Association
England’s James Anderson looks dejected at the end of the ICC Champions Trophy final (Mike Egerton/PA)
England’s James Anderson looks dejected at the end of the ICC Champions Trophy final (Mike Egerton/PA)

England allowed an overdue piece of history to slip from their grasp as India instead won the Champions Trophy final by five runs on this day in 2013.

Without a one-day international global tournament win after 38 years of trying and 17 attempts, the hosts spurned a golden opportunity to claim an elusive 50-over title at Edgbaston.

In a match restricted to 20 overs per innings due to almost six hours of rain delays, England were favourites after keeping India to 129 for seven.

After a top-order wobble, Eoin Morgan and Ravi Bopara put the home side well on the way to victory, but with 20 needed in 16 balls the pair fell to successive Ishant Sharma deliveries.

India celebrate with the trophy after beating England in the ICC Champions Trophy final at Edgbaston
India celebrate with the trophy after beating England in the ICC Champions Trophy final at Edgbaston (Rui Vieira/PA)

From 110 for four they subsided to 124 for eight as India closed out victory in front of an Edgbaston crowd that contained many ecstatic India supporters.

A dejected Alastair Cook could not hide his disappointment and when asked if it was his worst moment with England, he said: “As a captain, yeah.

“It’s a tough pill to swallow at the moment. We had high hopes coming in today of achieving something special.

“Clearly from there you would back yourself to win more times than you would lose in that situation, but it shows how quickly games can change in Twenty20 when you lose a couple of wickets.

England’s Alastair Cook trudges off after being given out during the ICC Champions Trophy final
England’s Alastair Cook trudges off after being given out during the ICC Champions Trophy final (Mike Egerton/PA)

“We got close. I’m proud of the way the lads have fought from being under a fair bit of pressure in this tournament.

“Quite a lot of criticism and flak has been thrown our way and yet we got to the final and played some good cricket. We just couldn’t quite get over the line.”

England’s long wait for a maiden 50-over title later came to an end with their stunning Cricket World Cup triumph in 2019.

More from Press and Journal

Tiny dancers had absolutely no hope of catching a glimpse of Elton from the crowd (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Elton, even when I was Still Standing, I couldn't see you on…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Henderson admitted engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive of his partner or ex partner. Picture shows; Zharick Henderson / Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Nasty boyfriend's abusive relationship was 'doomed from the start' - his lawyer admits
Many campaigners are frustrated with the lack of progress when it comes to land reform in Scotland (Image: nikkytok/Shutterstock)
David Ross: Stalemate on Scottish land reform needs to come to an end now
Royal Dornoch Golf Club is to host two major amateur golf events.
Dornoch set for golf tourism drive as prestigious events head north
Fishers feel under pressure from HPMAs, Maurice McDonald/PA
Fishing ban fury prompts flood of consultation responses
Councillors will consider spending £30k on a pre-feasibility study to see if it is worth compiling a business case to draw down UK Government funding for Cloddach Bridge. Image: Moray Council
Moray councillors to consider £30,000 spend on Cloddach Bridge
Elgin High Street. A solution is being sought for the parking problems in Elgin town centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Could wardens bring an end to Elgin’s parking problem?
Metro Aberdeen's Debbie Greig finishing the Outlaw X triathlon with eldest son Logan. Debbie was competing weeks after giving birth to her second son Lennox and has been nominated for the Inspiration Award at Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2022. Picture shows; Metro Aberdeen's Debbie Greig finishing the Outlaw X triathlon with eldest son Logan. Debbie was competing weeks after giving birth to her second son Lennox and has been nominated for the Inspiration Award at Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2022.. Outlaw X triathlon, Thoresby, Sussex, England. Supplied by Debbie Greig Date; Unknown; 7968ecd6-eadb-4303-a3e4-fa252c9ce36f
Alford's Debbie Greig will go in at the deep end on her ironman triathlon…
Pat Ireland, right, received a medal after taking on the Kessock Swim aged just seven years old. To the left is an archive photo of a swim from 1954. Image: Highland Photographic Archive/DC Thomson
Kessock Ferry Swim: When Inverness kids as young as seven took on the challenge
Woodlands are still smouldering with trees and their roots blackened by fire. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Green shoots of hope at RSPB nature reserve following devastating wildfire