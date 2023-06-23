Bill Kenwright to stay on as Everton chairman despite supporter protests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Bill Kenwright to stay on as Everton chairman despite supporter protests

By Press Association
Everton chairman Bill Kenwright has spent 19 years in his current role (Peter Byrne/PA)
Everton chairman Bill Kenwright has spent 19 years in his current role (Peter Byrne/PA)

Bill Kenwright will stay on in his role as Everton chairman, the Premier League club have announced.

Following the departures of chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale, chief finance officer Grant Ingles and non-executive director and former striker Graeme Sharp last week, the future of long-serving chairman Kenwright had appeared in doubt.

However, Everton owner Farhad Moshiri revealed on Friday morning that Kenwright had accepted his request to remain at the club and help them through a period of transition.

The recent board changes came in the wake of numerous supporter protests, with Kenwright, who has spent 19 years in his current role and is understood to have been planning to step down, the main target for fans’ anger.

“I wanted Bill to remain as our chairman during this important period of transition for the club and I am delighted that he has accepted my request to do so,” Moshiri said in a statement on the Everton website.

“Bill’s knowledge and vast experience will be crucial for us as we look to reset, deliver on external investment and position Everton for a successful future.”

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri with Bill Kenwright (right)
Everton owner Farhad Moshiri (left) will continue to work alongside Bill Kenwright (Martin Rickett/PA)

Everton also announced the appointment of Colin Chong as interim chief executive and director, while James Maryniak becomes interim chief finance officer.

Chong is currently the chief stadium development officer and has been focusing on the move to Bramley-Moore Dock, with Maryniak the club’s director of finance.

“In Colin and James, we have two experienced senior club professionals who have agreed to take on enhanced roles on an interim basis, and who we know can and will deliver immediately,” Moshiri said.

A general view of Everton new stadium under construction
Everton are planning to move to a new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

As part of the changes, majority shareholder Moshiri will also join the board as a non-executive director alongside John Spellman, an experienced chartered accountant and Everton supporter.

American investors MSP Capital are close to agreeing a deal to buy a stake in the club, possibly up to 25 per cent.

Everton are also facing a Premier League charge for breaching profit and sustainability rules, having made cumulative losses of more than £430million over the last four seasons.

More from Press and Journal

Fraser and Murray Fearn will be racing the sun for 200 miles in memory of their dad David who taught them how to ride. Image: Murray Fearn.
Aberdeen man to race the sun for 200 miles in memory of dad who…
Wreckage of the submersible vessel named Titan has been found. Image: EyePress News/Shutterstock
Aberdeenshire subsea firm finds lost Titanic submarine
Parents at Riverbank School are angry the replacement for the "overcrowded" primary could be delayed - as construction has already come to a halt. Picture by Heather Fowlie/DCT Media.
Aberdeen City Council nursery told to improve after nappy changing area not well cleaned…
Llama in a field
Lost llama found wandering field near New Pitsligo as SSPCA tries to find owner
Donald Balfour, 16, has been reported missing from Inverness. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Inverness teenager Donald Balfour last seen a week ago
Exterior view of Balhousie Care Home in Huntly.
Calls for investigation to examine how Balhousie care home in Huntly 'spiralled out of…
Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring a penalty to put Aberdeen 1-0 up against Dundee United at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
The rise of Aberdeen goal hero Bojan Miovski from £535,000 signing to striker worth…
Hydrogen gas station with solar panels in the background.
BP Hydrogen Hub: Planning papers set out proposed Aberdeen site
The £50 million plans to transform the campus have been dropped. Image: Aberdeen University.
Aberdeen University drops multi-million-pound plans to redevelop parts of campus
The late Winnie Ewing, then the oldest member of the Scottish parliament, swears in on the first day of the parliament, in May 1999 (Image: Ben Curtis/PA Wire)
Eilidh Whiteford: Capable of winning both hearts and minds, Winnie Ewing transformed Scottish politics…