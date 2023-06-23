Hibernian sign goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott from Charlton for undisclosed fee

Hibernian boss Lee Johnson is looking forward to working with Jojo Wollacott again after signing the Ghana international goalkeeper from Charlton on a three-year deal.

The 26-year-old has joined the Easter Road club for an undisclosed fee and will compete with veteran David Marshall following the departure of Kevin Dabrowski, who was released at the end of last season.

Johnson was manager of Bristol City while Wollacott was trying to break into the first team at Ashton Gate after coming through the academy.

After being unable to establish himself at City, the keeper joined Swindon, where he was number one throughout the 2021-22 season before moving on to Charlton last summer.

Wollacott, who has earned 11 caps for Ghana since his debut in October 2021, made 20 appearances for the Addicks last term and will now continue his career in the cinch Premiership.

“We’re delighted to bring Jojo to the club and I’m looking forward to working with him again,” Johnson told Hibs’ website.

“He’s a player I’ve known for some time and it’s great to see that he’s starting to fulfil his potential. He now has over 100 games under his belt and has played on the international stage with Ghana.

“He’s an athletic, brave and confident goalkeeper, and with big competitions coming up it’s important we’re strong in the goalkeeping department.”

Wollacott becomes the second Hibernian signing announced in successive days after they recruited 29-year-old left-back Jordan Obita on Thursday following his departure from Wycombe at the end of last season.