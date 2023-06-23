Darren Moore exit not down to disagreement over transfers – Dejphon Chansiri

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Darren Moore exit not down to disagreement over transfers – Dejphon Chansiri

By Press Association
Darren Moore left Sheffield Wednesday after guiding them back to the Championship (Mike Egerton/PA)
Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri has insisted Darren Moore’s departure as manager was not due to disagreement over the club’s recruitment.

Moore left Hillsborough on Monday just three weeks after guiding Wednesday back into the Championship via the play-offs after a two-year absence.

The club said the 49-year-old left by mutual consent but reports have hinted at tension between the chairman and former manager over a lack of backing in the January transfer window.

Wednesday were second at the start of the month and unbeaten since early October, but made only one addition during the window – defender Aden Flint arrived on loan from Stoke – despite Moore’s desire for reinforcements.

A six-game winless run in March and April saw them fall away and miss out on automatic promotion.

Responding via the club’s website to questions put forward by supporters, Chansiri said: “Let me make it clear that Darren’s departure had nothing to do with our recruitment process.

“That applies to the January transfer window and the process we will follow in the summer window. It was also nothing to do with budgets for the season ahead.

Sheffield Wednesday
Sheffield Wednesday secured a stunning promotion with a last-gasp winner against Barnsley in the play-off final (Nick Potts/PA)

“Regarding January, the recruitment team – which the manager has always been a part of since I was here – identified targets.

“My belief was that we had a Championship squad playing in League One but of course if the manager wishes to add to the squad, I offer my full support as much as I can, which has always been the case.

“Our main recruitment drive was last summer and I believe the squad was good enough for promotion.”

Wednesday made 10 permanent first-team signings and brought in three loan players following the completion of the 2021-22 season, after their bid to escape League One at the first attempt was ended by Sunderland in the play-off semi-final.

Those memories were banished by a stunning fightback at the same stage in May as they recovered from a 4-0 first-leg defeat to Peterborough to reach the final, before Josh Windass struck in added time at the end of extra time to defeat Barnsley at Wembley.

Dejphon Chansiri
Dejphon Chansiri has defended himself over the departure of manager Darren Moore (PA)

Chansiri hinted at undisclosed reasons for Moore’s abrupt departure.

“I was asked the question on Tuesday – ‘do you think fans would agree with Darren leaving if I clarified more?’ I said some fans may, some may not, it would depend on personal opinion.

“I said I do not like to talk too much about personal situations and I stand by that. The only thing I can add is that if I revealed the reasons, I am sure the majority would agree why we mutually agreed to go our separate ways.”

The chairman said he hoped to have a manager in place by the time the squad returns for pre-season training but added that the appointment “will not be rushed”.

Wednesday will bring the curtain up on the Championship season at home to Southampton on the evening of Friday August 4.

