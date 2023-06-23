Brendan Rodgers excited to build on Ange Postecoglou’s success at Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Brendan Rodgers excited to build on Ange Postecoglou’s success at Celtic

By Press Association
Brendan Rodgers addressed supporters outside Celtic Park after his media conference on Friday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Brendan Rodgers addressed supporters outside Celtic Park after his media conference on Friday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Brendan Rodgers is relishing the opportunity to build on the “great foundation” left by Ange Postecoglou at Celtic.

The Northern Irishman has returned to take charge of the Hoops on the back of a campaign in which his predecessor won five of the six domestic trophies available, including a treble last season, before leaving earlier this month to become manager of Tottenham.

Rodgers admits it is rare for him to take on a new job when the team is already in such a position of strength and he feels the fact he shares similar ideas to Postecoglou about how the game should be played can help ensure a smooth transition.

“I come to a club for one of the very few times in my career where it has an upward feel to it,” he said. “A lot of the jobs I’ve gone into, the teams have been suffering and I’ve gone in to pick it up.

“Here I’ve come in with a great foundation on the back of the great work Ange has done over the last couple of years.

“I’ve not spoken to Ange, but I’ve exchanged messages with him. I’ve spoken in depth to John Kennedy who has been a pivotal person at the club and who will be my assistant.

“I’ve obviously watched Celtic as well. The football philosophy is not too different in terms of how we would work and how a Celtic manager is perceived to work with his team.

“It’s an attacking club. You have to win and you have to win stylistically in a certain way. Ange has obviously done that and hopefully in my period to follow we’ll be able to continue doing that. It’s a continuation of that and hopefully building on that.”

Rodgers is “excited” about the squad he has inherited but is keen to make quality additions over the coming months ahead of the Champions League, which gets under way in September.

“It’s a good time to strengthen whenever you’ve done so well,” he said. “A team coming off the back of a treble, I’ve been in that position before and we were able to do another treble, so I understand the feeling now over the course of the summer and what it is you need over this period, and that will be about strengthening.

“I’m also really excited to work with the players here because it’s a young squad and there is still a lot of growth within that. I’m really looking forward to getting to see them over the course of pre-season.

“There’s only a few players that were here from when I was here. It’s an exciting squad and now is a really good time to add to it.”

More from Press and Journal

Jim MacNeil with a darts feather.
Tributes pour in for Inverness darts 'legend' Jim MacNeil
BP petrol station
BP petrol station in Aberdeen cordoned off following robbery
Pupils at Dounby Community School created Bob for Your Art World exhibition. Image: National Galleries of Scotland.
Orkney schoolchildren create artwork made of beach rubbish for National Gallery exhibition
Lois Gaffney posing with her award
Shetland graduate receives student nurse of the year award
Boddam Lighthouse on the Aberdeenshire coast
From St Cyrus to Cullen: Plans to create NC500-like coastline route to boost tourism
Pictured is The Bay Fish and Chip Shop owner Calum Richardson. Image: Darrell Benns.
Stonehaven chip shop slams Scottish Chippy Awards after winning prize
Steven Balfour was convicted unanimously by a jury of child sex charges. Image: LinkedIn.
Oil and gas accountant jailed for sexual chats with 'underage girl' undercover police officer
Corran Ferry
MV Corran delayed AGAIN and not due to return until mid-August
Richie Berrington of Scotland celebrates after reaching his century during the ICC Men´s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Zimbabwe 2023 match between Scotland and UAE at Bulawayo Athletic Club on June 23, 2023 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Photos courtesy of the ICC
Cricket: Richie Berrington leads Scotland to second straight World Cup qualifying win
The Ardersier Nursery has entered liquidation following its closure. Image: Google Maps
Highland nursery enters liquidation following shock closure