Brendan Rodgers keen to ensure Celtic are up to the challenge of Europe

By Press Association
Brendan Rodgers wants to make Celtic more competitive in Europe (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Brendan Rodgers wants to make Celtic more competitive in Europe (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Brendan Rodgers is intent on improving Celtic’s fortunes in Europe as he prepares to return to the Champions League stage.

The newly-appointed Hoops manager had two cracks at the continent’s elite competition during his previous stint at the club in 2016 and 2017, but mustered only three points on each occasion.

When the Hoops got back into the Champions League group phase last year under Ange Postecoglou, they collected just two points.

Rodgers admits the tournament poses a formidable challenge for any Scottish club, but he believes it is possible for Celtic to become more competitive.

“Your bread and butter is always Scotland, you have to ensure that you have dominance here,” he said. “But I’d like to think we can do something in Europe.
“It’s well documented over the years when the club hasn’t qualified (for the Champions League) or hasn’t had a great record in terms of European football, so even though that’s a challenge in terms of the resources other clubs in Europe have, it’s a great challenge for us.

“We’ve got Champions League football this season and we hope to have European football after Christmas, that’s a great challenge for us all.”

Rodgers would love to lead Celtic to the last 16 of the Champion League, while even parachuting into the latter stages of the Europa League would represent progress on previous campaigns.

“We all know the challenges of the Champions League and if you can get through to the knockout stages, that’s a big step for a Scottish team,” he said.
“When you go into Europe, there are competitions now where, with that little bit of luck and quality, you can go a long way.

“For us, it’s about getting through a qualification phase and seeing where it can take us. Europe is a great challenge for us, and it’s something we have to embrace.”

