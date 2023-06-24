Carlos Alcaraz issues Wimbledon warning as he finds his feet on grass

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Carlos Alcaraz issues Wimbledon warning as he finds his feet on grass

By Press Association
Carlos Alcaraz is into the final at Queen’s Club (Steven Paston/PA)
Carlos Alcaraz is into the final at Queen’s Club (Steven Paston/PA)

Carlos Alcaraz fired a Wimbledon warning to his rivals after claiming he feels like he has been playing on grass for 10 years.

The 20-year-old from Spain is only playing in his third tournament on the surface at the cinch Championships, and his first other than at SW19.

But Alcaraz will take on Australian Alex De Minaur in Sunday’s final at Queen’s Club after comprehensively beating America’s Sebastian Korda 6-3 6-4.

“I’m playing great and feeling great,” he said. “I’m really happy to play my first final on grass, and even more here at Queen’s.

“I’m getting better. I’m feeling better every match I play. I feel like I’ve been playing for 10 years on grass. I didn’t expect that.”

Should Alcaraz win the title – and it would be hard to bet against him – he will overtake Novak Djokovic as world number one, and be the top seed at Wimbledon.

“Honestly at the beginning of the week I didn’t know that I could recover the number one,” he added.

“But when I won yesterday they told me and it is an extra motivation. It’s in my mind and I’m going to go for it. Being top seed and number one is a dream.”

De Minaur reached his first Queen’s final after a grass-court masterclass against Holger Rune.

The 24-year-old ‘Demon’ won 6-3 7-6 (2) to become the first Australian to make the final since Lleyton Hewitt won his fourth title in 2006.

“He’s (Hewitt) played pretty decent here over the years. He’s got a pretty good record,” smiled De Minaur.

“I think I’m a little bit far away from that, but, you know, I would love to be able to put my name on the trophy tomorrow.

“He’s been a huge mentor and he’s my Davis Cup captain, so he’s been messaging me this week as well. Hopefully I can keep it going.”

De Minaur, the Australian number one, is the boyfriend of current British number one Katie Boulter, who won her first title at the Nottingham Open last weekend.

Alex di Minaur took inspiration from girlfriend Katie Boulter
Alex De Minaur took inspiration from girlfriend Katie Boulter (Jacob King/PA)

He added: “I was probably inspired by her last week. I mean, I think she put in a hell of a performance, all things considered.

“She’s playing her home tournament, she’s British number one for the first time, she’s non-stop playing more Brits so there’s always a lot of nerves and pressure.

“She went out there, had a great week, made the final and then the biggest match of her career, she played one of the best matches I’ve ever seen her play.

“To be able to stand and deliver in that crucial point and win her first title, I was like, ‘yeah, I’ve got to watch what she’s doing and learn myself’.

“I think I have tried to replicate that a little bit this week and just be nice and calm, have a positive mindset. You know, it definitely helps. I’ve got to get a couple more tips from Katie.”

More from Press and Journal

Screengrab of School Road from Google Maps
Boy, 9, taken to hospital after collision with car on Aberdeen road
Pipe Band members took a break in the sun. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gallery: European Pipe Band Championships make glorious return to Aberdeen
Neighbours star Alan Fletcher is bringing his show The Doctor Will See You Now to Inverness and Arbroath Image: Supplied by Goldups Lane
Dr Karl Kennedy ready to meet his new Neighbours in Inverness and Arbroath
PD Kane running on sand
Police dog helps track down runaway drink driver following Torphins crash
Junior vice-president Brain Ross with outgoing president Billy Stewart and new president Alan Cumming.
Alan Cumming appointed president of RNAS
The Barron family have been announced as this year's Prince's Countryside Fund Family Farm Award at the M&S Select Farm Awards.
Aberdeenshire farmers win The Prince’s Countryside Fund
New British Wool depot in Scottish Borders.
British Wool invests in new Scottish Borders depot
NFUS president Martin Kennedy.
Farmers turn away from green agenda now wallets lighter
Flor Ryan judged the Texel section.
Royal Highland Show: Bumper sheep entry forward for round two
Kenny, Sally and Rebecca Mair from Kinnermit won the beef breeder native championship
Royal Highland Show: Turriff Beef Shorthorn breeders land top award