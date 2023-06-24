Former Coventry and Wolves striker Cedric Roussel dies at the age of 45

Tributes have been paid to former Coventry and Wolves striker Cedric Roussel following his death on Saturday.

Belgium international Roussel, who was 45, joined the Sky Blues from Gent in 1999, initially on a loan deal, and played alongside Robbie Keane in the Premier League.

After some injury problems, Roussel joined Wolves in 2001, where he spent 18 months before returning to Belgium on loan to hometown club Mons.

Roussel, capped three times by the national team, also had spells at Genk, Rubin Kazan in Russia as well as Standard Liege before another move back to Mons later in his career.

“Our legend and ambassador Cedric Roussel passed away this Saturday,” Mons said in a statement on the club’s Twitter feed.

“The RAEC Mons family is devastated by this news and offers its most sincere condolences to Cedric’s family and loved ones. You marked our history.”

A statement from Coventry on Twitter read: “Coventry City are deeply saddened to learn of the death of our former striker Cedric Roussel, at the age of just 45.

“Cedric played 43 games for the Sky Blues from 1999-2001, scoring 11 goals. Our condolences are with his family and friends at this very sad time.”

Wolves said in a statement on the club’s Twitter feed: “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Cedric Roussel. Our former player has passed away aged just 45.”

Mons are planning a tribute to Roussel, who is reported to have suffered a cardiac arrest, during the match against Charleroi on Sunday.

The Belgium Football Association also passed on condolences to Roussel’s family and friends.