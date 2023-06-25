Carlos Alcaraz sees himself as one of the Wimbledon favourites after Queen’s win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Carlos Alcaraz sees himself as one of the Wimbledon favourites after Queen’s win

By Press Association
Carlos Alcaraz lifts the cinch Championships trophy (Steven Paston/PA)
Carlos Alcaraz lifts the cinch Championships trophy (Steven Paston/PA)

Carlos Alcaraz considers himself one of the favourites to win Wimbledon after picking up his maiden grass-court title at Queen’s Club.

Alcaraz overtook Novak Djokovic as world number one and will be the top seed at SW19 after a commanding 6-4 6-4 win over Alex De Minaur in the final of the cinch Championships.

The 20-year-old Spaniard was playing only his third ever grass-court tournament, and his first outside of two underwhelming visits to Wimbledon.

In his first match at Queen’s he needed a third-set tie-break to get past French journeyman Arthur Rinderknech, but as the week wore on he grew in confidence on the surface and by Sunday looked to the manor born.

“I had no expectations,” said Alcaraz. “But you know, if I have no expectation, I’m gonna win it.

“But honestly, I have a lot of confidence right now coming into Wimbledon. I ended the week playing at the high level. So right now I feel one of the favourites to win Wimbledon.

“I have to get more experience on grass. Even if I win the title, I just played 11 matches in my career on grass, so I have to get more experience, more hours.

“But obviously after beating amazing guys, great players, and the level that I played, I consider myself one of the favourites or one of the players to be able to win Wimbledon.

Carlos Alcaraz won the title at Queen’s
Carlos Alcaraz won the title at Queen’s (Steven Paston/PA)

“I saw a statistic that Novak has won more matches in Wimbledon than the other top 20 players (put together). What can I say about that, you know? I mean, Novak is the main favourite to win Wimbledon. That’s obvious.

“But I will try to play at this level, to have chances to beat him or make the final at Wimbledon.”

De Minaur had been hoping to match his British girlfriend Katie Boulter, who won a first career title in Nottingham last weekend, but he just came up short.

“The positive for the week, for me, I think has been my mentality, my mindset, how calm I have been on the court and how I have backed myself at every stage,” said the 24-year-old Australian.

“When I’m in that kind of mindset and attitude, I can beat anyone. Even if things don’t go my way, I’m content because I know I left it all out there and I try to play the way that I want to play.

“So that’s a big positive for me coming into Wimbledon.”

In the wheelchair final, Britain’s Alfie Hewett was beaten 4-6 6-3 7-5 by Joachim Gerard of Belgium.

Hewett then teamed up with compatriot Gordon Reid in the doubles and beat Gerard and Stephane Houdet in a third-set tie-break to lift the trophy for the first time as a pair.

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A drunk veteran found lying in his garden spent a night in the cells after lashing out at those trying to help him and insisting he was 'ready to fight'. Sean Paterson declared to police that they 'couldn?t arrest him because he is a Highlander infantryman? as they cuffed him following his foul-mouthed rant to those trying to aid him Picture shows; Lossie Cottages in Elgin. Elgin. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Drunk army veteran found lying on grass spoiling for 'fight' with police
Carlos Alcaraz lifts the cinch Championships trophy (Steven Paston/PA)
Weekend court roll – a blackmailing ex and a swindling solicitor
Graeme Shinnie punches the air in celebration for Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Brian Irvine: Bringing Graeme Shinnie back would be Aberdeen's most important signing of the…
Major changes will take place at Silver Sand Park.
Office for boss on new Pluscarden retreat, caravan park giants reveal Lossie site transformation…
*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** CR0043628 Picture taken - 22nd June '223 Elgin Sheriff Court Pic of Anthony Doherty.
Husband spent night in jail after row with wife about what to watch on…
Dylan Smith in action during the 2022-23 season, in which he made his first team breakthrough for Ross County.
Carl Tremarco believes more Ross County youngsters can follow in Dylan Smith's footsteps in…
Sea Cloud Spirit in Dundee
Pictures and video on board £78m cruise ship Sea Cloud Spirit ahead of return…
Ron Taylor with the Cabrach Rose Bowl, left, and last year's Highland Games.
UK-wide hunt for Moray Highland Games trophy last awarded nearly a century ago
An injured walker being stretchered off Cairn Gorm hill in the Highlands
Off-duty Inverness coastguard pilot helps stricken Highlands hiker
Huntly Arms Hotel in Aboyne
Huntly Arms in Aboyne set to reopen as hotel with bar and restaurant