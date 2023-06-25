Fred Wright pays emotional tribute to Gino Mader after British championship win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Fred Wright pays emotional tribute to Gino Mader after British championship win

By Press Association
Fred Wright points to the sky as he secured an emotional victory in Saltburn (Will Matthews/PA)
Fred Wright points to the sky as he secured an emotional victory in Saltburn (Will Matthews/PA)

Fred Wright ended his wait for a professional win in style as he became British men’s road champion in Saltburn hours after Pfeiffer Georgi claimed the women’s title for a second time.

The popular 24-year-old paid a heartfelt tribute to Bahrain Victorious team-mate Gino Mader, who died on June 16 following a crash at the Tour de Suisse, pointing to the sky as he crossed the line.

“There’s lot of emotions,” Wright said. “I’m thinking about a lot of things…I just wanted to enjoy the day because that’s what bike racing is about. I can’t stop getting emotional…

“(Gino) would have believed in me today, more than I would have believed in myself.”

Wright earned fans with have-a-go heroics that brought podium finishes from breakaways at the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana last year, but had somehow still been awaiting victory at the top level.

But after he left behind James Knox and Stevie Williams on the last of 10 laps of a punishing course – including more than 3,500 metres of ascent – there would be no near miss this time.

Knox and Williams are purer climbers than Wright, but the 24-year-old Londoner rode smartly, attacking on the descent to the foot of Saltburn Bank, the short but steep final climb which provided the finale with gradients reaching 22 per cent.

“I was really pleased with the way I rode it,” Wright said. “I probably had the best legs of my life out there. I knew that compared to them I had to edge it on the downhill and the flat so I used that to my advantage to use as little energy as possible. It was just all guns blazing to the finish.

“I still can’t believe I’ve got my first professional win, it’s a monkey off my back.”

British National Road Championships 2023 – Road Races – Saltburn
Pfeiffer Georgi celebrates winning the women’s national title for the second time (Will Matthews/PA)

Earlier, Georgi attacked on Saltburn Bank to distance Claire Steels and Anna Henderson, reclaiming the jersey she won in Lincoln in 2021 before finishing second to Alice Towers in Castle Douglas last year.

“It’s so special,” Georgi, now a two-time national champion at the age of 22, told the PA news agency.

“It still hasn’t sunk in. After I won the jersey in Lincoln, I really wanted it back because it’s such an honour and it gave me a lot of confidence in the peloton turning up with the stripes.

“I’m really happy to get it back. It’s hard to win it once and it’s really hard to win it twice because I think everyone looks at you a bit more. Coming into Lincoln I was maybe a bit more unknown but this time I had more pressure that I kind of put on myself.”

Both races were hugely attritional. Of the 101 riders who started the women’s race, it was clear with more than two of the seven laps remaining that only seven were contenders for victory.

Steels kept attacking, but when Georgi tried a move of her own on the penultimate ascent of Saltburn Bank she saw she could distance her 36-year-old rival, and she repeated the move on the final lap to take the win.

“I was doubting myself that I was the strongest so I thought I needed to test where I was,” she said. “After that I got the confidence that I could actually win it.”

While the women raced in heat and humidity, the skies began to break midway through the men’s race with sunshine giving way to showers, and showers giving way to torrential rain and thunder at the start of the penultimate lap.

That was about the time that Bahrain-Victorious announced their eight-man squad for the Tour, with no surprise that Wright was in it.

“I’ll go to the Tour with a lot of confidence,” he said. “I’ve won the national championships, I’m happy at the moment, and I’m going to keep trying.”

More from Press and Journal

The Kessock Ferry Swim had more than 250 swimmers take part. Image: Paul Campbell/DC Thomson.
GALLERY: Bright smiles and brighter colours as swimmers take the plunge in the Kessock…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A drunk veteran found lying in his garden spent a night in the cells after lashing out at those trying to help him and insisting he was 'ready to fight'. Sean Paterson declared to police that they 'couldn?t arrest him because he is a Highlander infantryman? as they cuffed him following his foul-mouthed rant to those trying to aid him Picture shows; Lossie Cottages in Elgin. Elgin. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Drunk army veteran found lying on grass spoiling for 'fight' with police
Fred Wright points to the sky as he secured an emotional victory in Saltburn (Will Matthews/PA)
Weekend court roll – a blackmailing ex and a swindling solicitor
Graeme Shinnie punches the air in celebration for Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Brian Irvine: Bringing Graeme Shinnie back would be Aberdeen's most important signing of the…
Major changes will take place at Silver Sand Park.
Office for boss on new Pluscarden retreat, caravan park giants reveal Lossie site transformation…
*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** CR0043628 Picture taken - 22nd June '223 Elgin Sheriff Court Pic of Anthony Doherty.
Husband spent night in jail after row with wife about what to watch on…
Dylan Smith in action during the 2022-23 season, in which he made his first team breakthrough for Ross County.
Carl Tremarco believes more Ross County youngsters can follow in Dylan Smith's footsteps in…
Sea Cloud Spirit in Dundee
Pictures and video on board £78m cruise ship Sea Cloud Spirit ahead of return…
Ron Taylor with the Cabrach Rose Bowl, left, and last year's Highland Games.
UK-wide hunt for Moray Highland Games trophy last awarded nearly a century ago
An injured walker being stretchered off Cairn Gorm hill in the Highlands
Off-duty Inverness coastguard pilot helps stricken Highlands hiker