From Ukraine to Djokovic via Murray, the key Wimbledon talking points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

From Ukraine to Djokovic via Murray, the key Wimbledon talking points

By Press Association
Andy Murray will have high hopes ahead of his Wimbledon campaign (Nigel French/PA)
Andy Murray will have high hopes ahead of his Wimbledon campaign (Nigel French/PA)

The tennis highlight of the British summer is upon us again with the 2023 edition of Wimbledon.

Here, the PA news agency picks out five talking points ahead of this year’s tournament.

Ukraine-Russian tensions to resume

Following last year’s ban due to the illegal invasion of Ukraine, Russian and Belarussian players are allowed back at this tournament this year after Wimbledon organisers were heavily fined and threatened with further sanctions by tennis’ governing bodies. It means men’s world number three Daniil Medvedev and women’s number two Aryna Sabalenka among others will be back in action and that is obviously a good thing for the integrity of a tennis tournament. But that is surely not going to be an end to the story as, perhaps understandably, there remains a lot of tension between Ukrainian and Russian and Belarussian players due to what is going on in their country and that has spilled over on to the court a number of times over the past year. How that plays out at SW19 remains to be seen, but there could be some drama ahead.

Any more Murray magic?

It seems implausible that fans still have high hopes for Andy Murray given the fact he is 36 and playing with a metal hip, but the two-time champion will arrive at SW19 in the best shape since that career-derailing injury in 2017. Murray skipped the French Open in order to train on the grass and the way he played during back-to-back Challenger Tour titles shows he still knows his way around the surface. He will go to his home grand slam finely tuned and match tight and despite an early exit at Queen’s, his pre-tournament form makes this year his best chance of making the second week at a grand slam since 2017.

British women fight back