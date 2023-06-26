Football rumours: Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire may be shown Man Utd exit door

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Football rumours: Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire may be shown Man Utd exit door

By Press Association
Jadon Sancho is reportedly among the players Manchester United may look to cash in on during the transfer window (Mike Egerton/PA)
What the papers say

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will open the door for 11 players to leave the club, including Harry Maguire and Jadon Sancho, in an effort to bring new talent to the club, the Sun reported.

After three failed bids for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, Manchester United’s fight for the 24-year-old has become more difficult as Bayern Munich have reportedly entered the fold for his signature. The Guardian reported Thomas Tuchel, who coached Mount at Chelsea, is a big supporter of the England international and could try to match Chelsea’s hefty transfer fee to bring him to Germany.

Everton’s Demarai Gray could be set to a move to the Saudi Pro League (Nick Potts, PA)

Everton winger Demarai Gray is attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League team Al-Hilal with negotiations set to begin next week, the Daily Mail reported.

The Daily Mail also says Fulham are looking to sign American forward Brenden Aaronson on a loan deal from Leeds, and the Sun add that Marco Silva’s side will sign free-agent Yerry Mina, who will leave Everton.

RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol  is attracting interest from Manchester City (Tim Goode, PA)

Josko Gvardiol: He has been labelled as Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola’s “dream player” but the 21-year-old’s club RB Leipzig have set a mammoth £77million asking price for the Croatian defender, Sky Sport Germany reports.

Micky van de Ven: The 22-year-old Dutch defender appears likely to move to England with Liverpool and Tottenham both interested in snaring him from Wolfsburg, according to Football Insider.

